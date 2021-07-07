Full Stack Developer

Jul 7, 2021

Knowledge, skills and experience:

  • Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role
  • Experience developing desktop and web-based applications
  • Sound knowledge of the Microsoft SQL database technology , T-SQL
  • Sound knowledge of programming language in C# and JavaScript.
  • Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web servers.
  • Knowledge and experience web services development will be an advantage;
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines;
  • Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request;
  • At least 3 years current experience
  • Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payments service like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections)

Education:

  • Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • T-SQL
  • C#
  • JavaScript

Learn more/Apply for this position