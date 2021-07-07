Knowledge, skills and experience:
- Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role
- Experience developing desktop and web-based applications
- Sound knowledge of the Microsoft SQL database technology , T-SQL
- Sound knowledge of programming language in C# and JavaScript.
- Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web servers.
- Knowledge and experience web services development will be an advantage;
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines;
- Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request;
- At least 3 years current experience
- Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payments service like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections)
Education:
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- T-SQL
- C#
- JavaScript