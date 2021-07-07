Top notch Dev and technology house seeks skilled, qualified and experienced Full Stack Developer to join their high performance and dynamic team.
You will be responsibe for:
- Participating in requirement analysis
- Producing code using .Net languages (C#)
- Testing and deploying applications and systems
- Providing mobile app, web, and desktop support
- System enhancement projects
To qualify for this role you will require:
- Completed B.Sc Computer Science, Engineering or similar degree
- 5years .Net development experience
- Knowledge of C#, Visual Bsic, .Net as well as HTML5 / CSS3
- Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC
- Working knowledge of Agile methodologies
- Knowledge of SDLC
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Developer
- .Net Developer
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Innovative, forward-thinking company culture; Open and collabortive management style; Massive opportunity for growth and development for invested individual
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Provident fund