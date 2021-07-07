Full Stack Developer

Jul 7, 2021

Top notch Dev and technology house seeks skilled, qualified and experienced Full Stack Developer to join their high performance and dynamic team.

You will be responsibe for:

  • Participating in requirement analysis
  • Producing code using .Net languages (C#)
  • Testing and deploying applications and systems
  • Providing mobile app, web, and desktop support
  • System enhancement projects

To qualify for this role you will require:

  • Completed B.Sc Computer Science, Engineering or similar degree
  • 5years .Net development experience
  • Knowledge of C#, Visual Bsic, .Net as well as HTML5 / CSS3
  • Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC
  • Working knowledge of Agile methodologies
  • Knowledge of SDLC

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack Developer
  • .Net Developer

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Innovative, forward-thinking company culture; Open and collabortive management style; Massive opportunity for growth and development for invested individual

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • Provident fund

