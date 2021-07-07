Intermediate Java Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Develop cutting-edge web applications and system software as your coding expertise as an Intermediate Java Developer is sought by a provider of tailored & innovative IT Services & Solutions for its Joburg division. You will also be expected to commit code within required timelines, take charge of component development, deploy systems onsite and provide maintenance and code enhancements. The ideal candidate must preferably possess a BSc. Degree or higher in Computer Science or Java Diploma/Certification with 3-4 years experience developing real-time web-based user interfaces, complex web-based portals and with the SDLC & processes. Your tech toolset should include Java JEE, Glassfish/Payara, WebLogic, PrimeFaces, IBM MQ Series, SQL Server, SOAP/RESTful Web Services, EJB, IntelliJ, Bitbucket and [URL Removed] maintenance and new development as required by the Senior Software Engineer on their team.
REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications (Desirable)
- BSc or higher in Computer Science or related field.
- Diploma/Java Programming Certification.
Experience/Skills –3-4 Years
- Development of real-time web-based user interfaces.
- Development of complex web-based portals.
- Software development lifecycle and processes.
Technologies
- Java JEE
- IBM MQ Series
- Glassfish / Payara
- WebLogic
- PrimeFaces
- Microsoft SQL Server
- SOAP/RESTful Web Services
- EJB
- IntelliJ
- Bitbucket
- Jira
Advantageous –
- Familiarity with Financial systems and Accounting concepts.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Work well under pressure and motivate those on his/her team.
- Flexible to longer working hours.
When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role.