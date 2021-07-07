Intermediate Java Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Develop cutting-edge web applications and system software as your coding expertise as an Intermediate Java Developer is sought by a provider of tailored & innovative IT Services & Solutions for its Joburg division. You will also be expected to commit code within required timelines, take charge of component development, deploy systems onsite and provide maintenance and code enhancements. The ideal candidate must preferably possess a BSc. Degree or higher in Computer Science or Java Diploma/Certification with 3-4 years experience developing real-time web-based user interfaces, complex web-based portals and with the SDLC & processes. Your tech toolset should include Java JEE, Glassfish/Payara, WebLogic, PrimeFaces, IBM MQ Series, SQL Server, SOAP/RESTful Web Services, EJB, IntelliJ, Bitbucket and [URL Removed] maintenance and new development as required by the Senior Software Engineer on their team.

Responsible for committing code within specified timelines within the guidelines of the assigned team.

Ensure the quality of delivered code and will take charge of component development as required.

Provide maintenance and code enhancements for the Production team.

Actively enhance their knowledge of Development principals, Programming language development and elements of modern UI design and deployment.

Deploy systems onsite at the customers from time to time.

Liaise with Testing teams and where necessary directly with the customer.

Work in accordance with the prevailing delivery methodology as defined by the business.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications (Desirable)

BSc or higher in Computer Science or related field.

Diploma/Java Programming Certification.

Experience/Skills –3-4 Years

Development of real-time web-based user interfaces.

Development of complex web-based portals.

Software development lifecycle and processes.

Technologies

Java JEE

IBM MQ Series

Glassfish / Payara

WebLogic

PrimeFaces

Microsoft SQL Server

SOAP/RESTful Web Services

EJB

IntelliJ

Bitbucket

Jira

Advantageous –

Familiarity with Financial systems and Accounting concepts.

ATTRIBUTES:

Work well under pressure and motivate those on his/her team.

Flexible to longer working hours.

