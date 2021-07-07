Senior C# Backend Developer – Remote – up to R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A well-established FinTech company with a global footprint and over 60 financial institution partners across countries like the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and South-East Asia has currently cast out a net for highly skilled senior C# backend developers to work a full remote permanent contract.

With the rapid growth of the company in recent years and a stellar reputation for integrity, this is a great opportunity for developers looking to take their career to new heights.

Requirements:

C# .NET programming experience with sound architectural patterns.

Practical exposure with building RESTful API services.

Practical exposure with relational databases (SQL Server, in particular) and/or document databases (MongoDB).

Responsibilities:

Developing C# backend services, that offer RESTful APIs and combine other services and databases.

The company’s backend applications offer RESTful APIs, but at times are combined with other applications via RabbitMQ or Kafka.

Certain other applications use a SQL Server database, or MongoDB. We use Redis for caching.

You may be required to use .NET Core, subject to the application.

Qualifications

University degree in computer science, engineering, or similar.

