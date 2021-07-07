Senior C# Backend Developer – Remote – up to R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A well-established FinTech company with a global footprint and over 60 financial institution partners across countries like the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and South-East Asia has currently cast out a net for highly skilled senior C# backend developers to work a full remote permanent contract.
With the rapid growth of the company in recent years and a stellar reputation for integrity, this is a great opportunity for developers looking to take their career to new heights.
Requirements:
- C# .NET programming experience with sound architectural patterns.
- Practical exposure with building RESTful API services.
- Practical exposure with relational databases (SQL Server, in particular) and/or document databases (MongoDB).
Responsibilities:
- Developing C# backend services, that offer RESTful APIs and combine other services and databases.
- The company’s backend applications offer RESTful APIs, but at times are combined with other applications via RabbitMQ or Kafka.
- Certain other applications use a SQL Server database, or MongoDB. We use Redis for caching.
- You may be required to use .NET Core, subject to the application.
Qualifications
- University degree in computer science, engineering, or similar.
Desired Skills:
- C#.NET
- .NET Core
- RESTful APls
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma