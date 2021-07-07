Senior CRM Solutions Developer

The Role: CALLING ALL CRM Solutions Developers !!!!Please apply if you’d like to embark on some exciting projects with a leading and innovative Insurance Giant.The CRM Solutions Developer is part of an agile development team, working on the deployment, customization and integration of Microsoft Dynamics CRM in the organization and maintaining the existing CRM 4.0 [URL Removed] and Experience: Minimum Requirements

4+ years?? experience with software development, specifically around Microsoft Dynamics CRM

College or University diploma / degree in Computer Science or a related discipline

Core Competency Requirements

Proficient with developing, deploying, customizing and integrating Microsoft Dynamics CRM and CRM 4.0

Demonstrated proficiency in installing and deploying CRM Organizations

Demonstrated proficiency in customizing and creating CRM entities

Demonstrated proficiency in understanding and implementing business workflows and processes

Demonstrated proficiency in using the either the CRM SDK or plugin platforms.

Demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft .NET 3.5+ development using C#

Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments

Internally motivated, able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment

Proven communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders

Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes

Preferred Competency Requirements

Experience with supporting Microsoft products (SQL Server & IIS)

Experience working on an agile/scrum development team.

Key Accountabilities: Duties and Responsibilities

Collaborate with other software developers, business analysts, software architects and IT professionalsto implement Microsoft Dynamics CRM solutions.

Develop and maintain a platform roadmap.

Customize the system to meet the business needs of the company.

Integrate existing systems and services into the CRM architecture.

Assist with deployment and provisioning activities.

Assist with any development/maintenance requirements on the existing CRM 4.0 environments.

