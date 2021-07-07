Senior Java Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Work with large scale architecture, technology & exciting projects used by millions of people as your coding expertise & strong leadership as a Senior Java Developer is sought by a provider of tailored cutting-edge IT Services & Solutions for its Joburg division. Your core role will be to ensure that all Software Engineers within the delivery team understand and follow existing IT standards, policies and procedures and create software that is cohesive. This will also involve assigning tasks to other team members, designing and testing code. You must possess a BSc. Degree or higher in Computer Science or similar discipline with a Java Diploma/Certification and 5-10+ years experience developing real-time web-based user interfaces, complex web-based portals, Transactional knowledge (back-end) and working with the SDLC & processes. Your tech toolset should include Java JEE, Glassfish/Payara, WebLogic, PrimeFaces, IBM MQ Series, SQL Server, SOAP/RESTful Web Services, EJB, IntelliJ, Bitbucket and [URL Removed] with others in a team to develop a prototype plan for an enterprise system that will process millions of records per day, including what key features system users require in the system as well as integration strategies to update existing systems that will transition into the new system build down the road.

Develop modules of the initial enterprise system plan and work with the development team by coding advanced portions of the modules and delegation routine coding to other Java Developers.

Conduct the testing of completed code modules with the help of other Developers, fixing code as needed to ensure a smooth system deployment with the intended functionality.

Plan and execute all deployment of system features and monitor for successful integration, maintaining the system throughout its lifecycle.

Translate functional specifications into workable project deliverables and staging these according to team capability and capacity.

Responsible for code review and quality control.

Provide technical leadership and team support, as well as the ability to impart knowledge to others.

Accountable and responsible for project delivery.

Ensure continuous professional self-development and the mentoring of Software Engineers.

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural reviews.

Assist with the production of technical specifications and designs.

Work in accordance with the prevailing delivery methodology as defined by the business.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

BSc. or higher in Computer Science or related field.

Diploma/Java Programming Certification.

Experience/Skills –5-10+ Years

Development of real-time web-based user interfaces.

Development of complex web-based portals.

Software development lifecycle and processes.

Transactional knowledge (Back end developer).

Technologies

Java JEE

IBM MQ Series

Glassfish / Payara

WebLogic

PrimeFaces

Microsoft SQL Server

SOAP/RESTful Web Services

EJB

IntelliJ

Bitbucket

Jira

Advantageous –

Familiarity with Financial systems and Accounting concepts.

ATTRIBUTES:

Innovative problem solving, goal orientated and self-motivated.

Innovative problem solving, goal orientated and self-motivated.

