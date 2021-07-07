Senior User Experience Designer

Jul 7, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Problem identificationandproblem-solving ability with a knack for both creative and critical thinking
  • Negotiation skills
  • Flexibility and adaptability
  • Presentation and facilitation skills
  • An effective communicator (written and verbal)in order to present your ideas and articulate every aspects of your designs
  • A ??team player?? with the ability to work within a collaborative and ever-changing environment
  • Comfortable dealing with ambiguity
  • Ability to manage stakeholders
  • Ability to manage quality deliverables with tight deadlines
  • Understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)
  • Proficiencywith Sketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin,?etc
  • Open toworking in a culture of critique and iteration
  • Empathy for usersis essential
  • Knowledgeable about designsystems andstandards

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Matric certificate essential

Preferred Qualification

  • A strong portfolio showcasing ability and technical knowledge of UX-focused work samples for web and mobile applications.
  • Relevant qualification or accreditation (i.e.GradBsc/ BTech, BA) is advantageous
  • Professional HCI / UX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous

Experience required:

  • 4 + years working experience, 3years within a design industry or similar.
  • Working knowledge and application of interaction design principles.
  • Working experience of industry tools such as Sketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin and OmniGraffle
  • Experience leading and directing design thinking for a wide range of products.
  • Experience performing in a fast paced, high stress design process under minimal supervision.
  • Proven experience in the understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate Business goals and objectives into digital experiences.
  • Experience communicating both written and verbal to key Business stakeholders.
  • Fully competent in presenting designs and solutions to executives and large groups in a professional manner.
  • Experience designing for omni-channel services advantageous.

