SQL Developer

Jul 7, 2021

Experience:

  • 3+ Years of experience as a SQL Developer or similar role
  • Excellent understanding of T-SQL programming

Qualification and skills:

  • BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering (Advantageous)
  • Excellent understanding of Microsoft SQL Server / IIS Servers
  • Understanding the Azure platform(Advantageous)
  • Good knowledge of HTML and JavaScript (Advantageous)
  • Understanding of SQL Server Reporting Services and SQL Server Analysis Services
  • Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on the company’s success
  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
  • Team player
  • Good time-management skills
  • Great interpersonal and communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • T-SQL
  • SSRS
  • SSAS

