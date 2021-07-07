Experience:
- 3+ Years of experience as a SQL Developer or similar role
- Excellent understanding of T-SQL programming
Qualification and skills:
- BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering (Advantageous)
- Excellent understanding of Microsoft SQL Server / IIS Servers
- Understanding the Azure platform(Advantageous)
- Good knowledge of HTML and JavaScript (Advantageous)
- Understanding of SQL Server Reporting Services and SQL Server Analysis Services
- Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on the company’s success
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
- Team player
- Good time-management skills
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- T-SQL
- SSRS
- SSAS