Analyst Developer (Cape Town/Johannesburg) at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Product development and implementation of software solutions to support the current and future business model.

Experience

5 years’ proven experience in software development

OR

More than7 years’ proven experience in software development

Experience in the following development languages:

DB Design on MSSQL,SQL,PL-SQL .Net (C#) Web Services Rest Services WPF,MVVM Model,MVC CSS HTML React JS



Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Certification in Systems Analysis and Design

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Structured application development

DB design

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation process)

Client benefit rewards program

Agile development approach and MVP mind-set

Way of working with an external and/or off-shore solution partner

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

