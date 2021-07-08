Analyst Developer (Cape Town/Johannesburg) at Capitec

Jul 8, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Product development and implementation of software solutions to support the current and future business model.

Experience

  • 5 years’ proven experience in software development

OR

  • More than7 years’ proven experience in software development

  • Experience in the following development languages:
    • DB Design on MSSQL,SQL,PL-SQL

    • .Net (C#)

    • Web Services

    • Rest Services

    • WPF,MVVM Model,MVC

    • CSS

    • HTML

    • React JS

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Certification in Systems Analysis and Design

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)

  • Structured application development

  • DB design

  • Standards and governance

  • Agile development life cycle

  • Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

  • Systems analysis and design

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation process)

  • Client benefit rewards program

  • Agile development approach and MVP mind-set

  • Way of working with an external and/or off-shore solution partner

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position