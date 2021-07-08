Android Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A rapidly growing FinTech company in Joburg wants you as their next Android Developer to work with their mobile team to maintain platforms, add new features and expand and take the portfolio of projects to new heights. You will require 2-5 years relevant work experience and your tech toolset should include: Android native (Java and/or Kotlin), Git, MVVM Architecture, Dagger 2 Dependency Injections, Retrofit, Room Database, Unit Testing with Junit/Mockito and Object-Oriented principles, methodologies & patterns. Any TDD/BDD, Git Flow and experience with Separation of concerns within Android, Build Variants or using 3rd party libraries with Gradle will prove [URL Removed] review other team members code, and have your code reviewed as well. Work closely with Product Owner/s, Designers, Data/Business Analysts, and Front-end and Back-end Developers to ensure the platform is achieving its goals. Work in an Agile environment. That means participating in sprints, sprint rituals, and having good ticket hygiene! Know your own knowledge gaps and work to close them. Were all autodidacts and self-starters here, and were always learning and improving. Be a team player! A willingness to help out where needed, mentor those more junior than you, and step up to whatever challenge we face as a team. REQUIREMENTS: 2-5 Years relevant work experience.

Android native (Java and/or Kotlin).

Experience with Object-Oriented principles, methodologies, and patterns.

Testing.

Git.

MVVM Architecture.

Dagger 2 Dependency Injection.

Retrofit.

Room Database.

Unit Testing with JUnit/Mockito or any other unit test and mocking framework. Advantageous Experience with TDD or BDD.

Using Git Flow as a branching strategy.

With the Android life cycle.

Separation of concerns within Android.

Using 3rd party libraries with Gradle.

Using 3rd party libraries with Gradle.

With Build Variants.