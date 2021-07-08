Business Analyst

Our client believes that people are inspired to reach their full potential in an enriching work environment that encourages respect, recognition and reward. And that’s exactly what they strive to give their employees every [URL Removed] are actively looking for a Business Analyst to join their Cape Town team on a 2-year contract.

You will be responsible for partnering with internal and external stakeholders to determine requirements and recommend solutions to address the complex business problems of the organisation and industry.

To apply, you need to have a relevant 3-year IT tertiary qualification and relevant certifications in Business Analysis coupled with 5+ years’ in a complex technology environment doing business analysis and system analysis.

You need to have 3+ years’ experience in project management business case development and SDLC design as well as 5+ years’ experience in IT Mobile computing (Mobile infrastructure development/administration).

You will have to rely on your knowledge of the latest business analysis practices and software development governance frameworks and standards e.g. COBIT, ITIL, DevSecOps, etc. to succeed in this role.

Your experience and knowledge also need to cover:

Experience with API integration projects, software upgrades, architecture changes, infrastructure and implementation of new components;

Experience with security design principles ;

; Experience working with SQL ;

; Working with Azure DevOps Services;

Experience with mobile applications ;

; Knowledge of applicable legislation ; and,

; and, Knowledge of microservices architecture.

If you’re waiting for a sign this is it. This remarkable company serves a larger purpose by supporting our country’s global competitiveness of agricultural exports. If you feel that you can picture yourself in this role, then we’d like to chat further about this awesome career move.

