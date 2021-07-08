Business Analyst

Our client, one of the fastest growing FMCG companies in South Africa is looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join their team.

Job Purpose

The Business Analyst will be required to conduct the task of understanding business change needs, assessing the business impact of those changes, capturing, analysing and documenting requirements.

The Business Analyst has 2 main functions in Support and Testing as follows:

Supporting the communication and delivery of requirements with relevant stakeholder.

Support the business management team with management reporting.

Support the business applications developed by the team.

Testing of software applications and supporting the business through training and support.

Critical Outputs / Deliverables:

Define and document business functions and processes, according to the required standards.

Apply analytical and consultative approach to identify, define and document business needs and objectives, current operational procedures, problems, input and output requirements, and levels of systems access. requirements, and levels of systems access.

Participate in user acceptance testing and testing of new system functionality, including integration testing performance.

Provide support in terms of change management before, during and post implementation of new systems or solutions.

Track and fully document changes for functional and business specifications; write detailed universally understood procedures for permanent records and for use in training.

Develop training material and conduct formal training sessions for end user.

Project manage IT related projects, including providing project plans, milestone deliverables and providing the team with any project related assistance.

Act as a liaison between end-users and information technology team in the analysis, design, configuration, testing and maintenance of systems to ensure optimal operational performance.

Analyse the feasibility of and develop requirements for new systems and enhancements to existing systems; ensures the system design fits the needs of the users.

Track and fully document changes for functional and business specifications; write detailed universally understood procedures for permanent records and for use in testing and training.

Identify opportunities for improving business processes through information systems and / or non-system driver changes; assist in the preparation of proposals to develop new systems and /or operational changes.

Plan, organise and conduct business process reengineering/improvement projects and / or management reviews.

Provide technical assistance in training, mentoring, and coaching staff.

Administer IT systems

Required Competencies (Knowledge, Experience)

Qualification & Experience Criteria

Qualification:

Degree B Eng (Industrial)

Diploma in Business Analysis adv.

Diploma or experience in software development adv

Valid drivers license

Experience

4+years experience in business analysis, process analysis

Advanced Excel skills, other MS Office experience

(specifically Outlook, Word, PowerPoint)

SQL Experience advantageous

FMCG Experience advantageous

Experience with analysis of and design of business reports advantageous

Dynamics NAV experience advantageous

Core / Technical Business Competencies

Ability to develop a systematic understanding of business processes and apply it to software/ system design and development.

Must be able to identify problems and facilitate problem solving skills with an analytical mindset and approach.

Excellent ability to multi-task between multiple projects

Excellent analytical and planning skills

Ability to adapt to change and work in a fastpaced environment with cross-functional teams.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills written and verbal.

