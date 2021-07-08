Business Intelligence Analyst

Key responsibilities and Accountabilities
- Engage with internal business and technical stakeholders to understand requirements and ensure objectives, priorities and key requirements are agreed and understood.
- Interpret data and identify issues, risks and opportunities and relate results and insights to Business users.
- Conceptualize, design and build Business Intelligence (BI) models in support of business requirements.
- Oversee integrity of reports, both when developing new reports as well as when executing existing scripts to ensure data is accurately presented. “Abillity to mark one’s own homework”
Tools and Technologies
- Tableau BI
- Power BI
- Qlikview
- Quicksights
- SQL coding (MSSQL, MySQL, Postgres, Oracle SQL, etc) – essential
- Strong UX/UI design capability
- Proficient in MS Office (excel, powerquery, pivots, etc)
Skills, Knowledge, qualifications required for job
- Minimum Requirements – Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics, Business or similar with a focus on analytics, business information management.
- Preferred Requirements – BEng Industrial and Systems OR Relevant to *industry position needed
- Five (5) years relevant experience in Business Intelligence / Management Information AND on database technology used for business intelligence and /or analytics
- At least 5 years’ experience working with structured query language including Transact SQL
- Experience with analysing complex requirements
- Working knowledge of Business Intelligence tools i.e (list above)
- Experience in Supply Chain beneficial
- Ability to work under pressure
- Excellent written and verbal communications skills
- Experienced in senior stakeholder management
- Previous experience in dealing with cross functional and multiple jurisdiction team would be advantageous.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- total cost to company