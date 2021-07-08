CCTV & Infrastructure Technician

The main purpose of the job
- Support of the UPS & Netshield environment.
- Support of the CCTV & Access control at clients.
- Ensure S.L.A. timeframes to be met on the UPS & Netshield.
- Responsible for hardware troubleshooting and repairs.
- Implementation (UPS & Netshield)
- The person should have a minimum of 5 to 10 years of experience working with UPS’s & Netshield.
Key Responsibilities
- Experience in UPS & Netshield hardware.
- Troubleshooting, repairs, implementation, and support.
- Implement and deliver technical solutions within required SLA
- timeframes.
- Time tracking and incident response /helpdesk systems/ service request applications.
- Demonstrates a commitment to customer service by providing responsive and effective support, developing solid working relationships, and delivering high-quality, value-added services that exceed customer expectations.
- Serve as the escalation resource for complex problems.
- Update/Resolve all calls within required SLA timeframes.
Key Performance Measures
Operational
- Quality of work delivered to respective clients.
- Do weekly time & log sheets.
- Control of stock allocated.
- Adherence to company policies and completion of service orders.
- Timekeeping & management of it.
- Additional details around key performance measures will be defined as part of annual performance appraisal processes.
Knowledge:
Competencies
- A strong grasp of best practice operations in infrastructure environments
- Ability to work without continuous supervision.
- Commercial mind-set
- Process analysis and design skills
- Excellent Service Level Management skills
- Excellent communication and problem-solving skills
- Reporting skills
Qualification & Experience
- Minimum of 5 – 10 years working in infrastructure environments.
- Significant experience in the delivery of projects and services
- Must have own transport.
- Driver’s license
Desired Skills:
- Infrastructure
- UPS
- Netshield
- CCTV
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric