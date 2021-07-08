CCTV & Infrastructure Technician

Jul 8, 2021

The main purpose of the job

  • Support of the UPS & Netshield environment.
  • Support of the CCTV & Access control at clients.
  • Ensure S.L.A. timeframes to be met on the UPS & Netshield.
  • Responsible for hardware troubleshooting and repairs.
  • Implementation (UPS & Netshield)
  • The person should have a minimum of 5 to 10 years of experience working with UPS’s & Netshield.

Key Responsibilities

  • Support of the UPS & Netshield environment.
  • Support of the CCTV & Access control.
  • Ensure S.L.A. timeframes to be met on the UPS & Netshield.
  • Responsible for hardware troubleshooting and repairs.
  • Implementation (UPS & Netshield)
  • The person should have minimum of 5 to 10 years of experience working with UPS’s & Netshield.
  • Experience in UPS & Netshield hardware.
  • Troubleshooting, repairs, implementation, and support.
  • Implement and deliver technical solutions within required SLA
  • timeframes.
  • Time tracking and incident response /helpdesk systems/ service request applications.
  • Demonstrates a commitment to customer service by providing responsive and effective support, developing solid working relationships, and delivering high-quality, value-added services that exceed customer expectations.
  • Serve as the escalation resource for complex problems.
  • Update/Resolve all calls within required SLA timeframes.

Key Performance Measures

Operational

  • Quality of work delivered to respective clients.
  • Do weekly time & log sheets.
  • Control of stock allocated.
  • Adherence to company policies and completion of service orders.
  • Timekeeping & management of it.
  • Additional details around key performance measures will be defined as part of annual performance appraisal processes.

Knowledge:

Competencies

  • A strong grasp of best practice operations in infrastructure environments
  • Ability to work without continuous supervision.
  • Commercial mind-set
  • Process analysis and design skills
  • Excellent Service Level Management skills
  • Excellent communication and problem-solving skills
  • Reporting skills

Qualification & Experience

  • Minimum of 5 – 10 years working in infrastructure environments.
  • Significant experience in the delivery of projects and services
  • Must have own transport.
  • Driver’s license

Desired Skills:

  • Infrastructure
  • UPS
  • Netshield
  • CCTV

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position