Database Administrator

Jul 8, 2021

Currently, our IT client is looking for an experienced DBA professional to join their team as a Database Administrator at their Cape Town office.

Key Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary qualification in IT
  • Strong problem solving, effective planning, and organizational skills
  • Detail-oriented
  • Strives for continuous improvement
  • OCA and OCP certifications
  • 3-4 Years’ experience as an Oracle DBA

Proficient with:

  • Oracle Enterprise Manager
  • Oracle, SQL Server & MySQL Database
  • Linux
  • Oracle Data Guard
  • Oracle RMAN
  • Performance Tuning

Salary: R50 000 per Month (Inclusive of Benefits)

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle
  • Mysql
  • Sql Server
  • Database Administration
  • DBA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position