Currently, our IT client is looking for an experienced DBA professional to join their team as a Database Administrator at their Cape Town office.
Key Requirements:
- Matric
- Tertiary qualification in IT
- Strong problem solving, effective planning, and organizational skills
- Detail-oriented
- Strives for continuous improvement
- OCA and OCP certifications
- 3-4 Years’ experience as an Oracle DBA
Proficient with:
- Oracle Enterprise Manager
- Oracle, SQL Server & MySQL Database
- Linux
- Oracle Data Guard
- Oracle RMAN
- Performance Tuning
Salary: R50 000 per Month (Inclusive of Benefits)
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- Mysql
- Sql Server
- Database Administration
- DBA
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric