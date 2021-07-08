Database Administrator

Currently, our IT client is looking for an experienced DBA professional to join their team as a Database Administrator at their Cape Town office.

Key Requirements:

Matric

Tertiary qualification in IT

Strong problem solving, effective planning, and organizational skills

Detail-oriented

Strives for continuous improvement

OCA and OCP certifications

3-4 Years’ experience as an Oracle DBA

Proficient with:

Oracle Enterprise Manager

Oracle, SQL Server & MySQL Database

Linux

Oracle Data Guard

Oracle RMAN

Performance Tuning

Salary: R50 000 per Month (Inclusive of Benefits)

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Oracle

Mysql

Sql Server

Database Administration

DBA

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

