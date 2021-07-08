Developer: DSD x2 (Cape Town or Johannesburg) at Capitec

Jul 8, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the creation of Capitec Bank remote banking related applications according to specifications

Experience

  • 5 years’ proven experience in software development

  • Experience in the following development languages:
    • Minimum
      • Java Script Frameworks

      • XML

      • HTML

      • CSS

      • Java

      • JSP

      • SQL

      • Web Services

      • Spring

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)

  • Application development

  • Standards and governance

  • Agile development life cycle

  • Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

  • UML

  • Systems analysis and design

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking systems environment

  • Banking business model

  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s licence is preferred
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

