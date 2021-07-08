Developer – Java at Parvana

About the Client:

A genteel, highly professional and stable organisation, this client has grown steadily since the 1990s without ever retrenching anyone. They hire for attitude and train for skill. Most staff have been there for over 10 years and they seldom leave.

Flexi-time, generous bonuses and the opportunity to learn and continuously evolve is encouraged. They follow an Agile methodology and are involved in a wide range of services designed for the medical aid, financial institutions and the telco sector.

A cornerstone of the business is research and innovation and continuous improvement. This environment is best suited to someone who enjoys learning, collaboration and working in a team.

Responsibilities:

Building and supporting applications in a technically exciting and challenging industry.

Designing, developing, testing, documenting and supporting applications written in Java

Qualifications:

Relevant IT Degree

Skills / Experience:

3+ years’ relevant Java experience.

Java SDLC (develop, debug, test, package, publish, deploy) experience.

Knowledge of Spring technologies and JPA / Hibernate.

Experience working in an Agile environment.

Familiar with Java build and dependency management tools such as Maven and Ant.

Knowledge of GIT or similar source repository management tool.

Troubleshooting and analytical skills.

Abilities to document a solution.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

