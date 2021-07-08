Developer (.Net/Full Stack)

Top notch Dev and technology house seeks skilled, qualified and experienced Full Stack Developer to join their high performance and dynamic team.

You will be responsibe for:

Participating in requirement analysis

Producing code using .Net languages (C#)

Testing and deploying applications and systems

Providing mobile app, web, and desktop support

System enhancement projects

To qualify for this role you will require:

Completed B.Sc Computer Science, Engineering or similar degree

5years .Net development experience

Knowledge of C#, Visual Bsic, .Net as well as HTML5 / CSS3

Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC

Working knowledge of Agile methodologies

Knowledge of SDLC

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Developer

.Net Developer

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Innovative, forward-thinking company culture; Open and collabortive management style; Massive opportunity for growth and development for invested individual

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident fund

