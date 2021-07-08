Full Stack BI Developer

Experience and Qualifications:
- At least 3-4 years IT qualification
- Microsoft certification (MCSA/MSCE/Azure MCA Related) highly beneficial
- At least 3-5 years experience in BI development
- Exposure to the full BI development life cycle
- SSRS, SSIS and SSAS, MS SQL Server, Azure Cloud Experience beneficial
- Power BI QlikView experience to analyse data and report conclusions
- Data warehouse development experience
- Understanding of insurance / accounting principles will be highly beneficial
- Knowledge of building core end-to-end business intelligence solutions
- Communication, requirements gathering and interpretation
- Intensive troubleshooting knowledge
- Development experience with relational database structures, multi-dimensional database, and data warehouse design architecture
- Mobile deployment of business intelligence experience is desired
- Experience with T-SQL
- Must be able to develop, maintain, review and explain data models
- Development experience with Microsoft BI stack (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, SSMS)
Responsibilities and work output:
- Develop Data & Analytics solutions using Microsoft Stack technologies including
- Microsoft SQL Server 2019 for On-Prem Datawarehouse development
- Azure Synapse Analytics for Cloud Data Warehouse Development
- Azure Data Factory and SQL Server Integration Services for ETL and ETL Processes
- SQL Server Analysis Services for Data Modelling
- Power BI for dashboarding and advanced reporting solutions
- Participate in the analysis, design, development, troubleshooting and support of the enterprise reporting and analytics platform
- Design, construct, test and implement reporting, visualization, and dashboard processes that present reporting at summary level with functionality to drill down into detail
- Integrate with diverse source systems (including but not limited to: In-House, Vendor-based, On-prem and Cloud-based, and Office 365)
- Work with DevOps team and participate in testing of all database-related changes and application updates
- Responsible for the day-to-day database development/administrative tasks which include the development of queries, views, and other database schema objects
- Lead role in establishing data management best practices to ensure data accuracy and quality
- Maintain data model schema, hierarchy within data warehouse, and reporting systems
- Contribute to business continuity documentation through Azure DevOps
- Applying database tuning techniques to improve the performance of current solutions
Competencies:
- Manage multiple tasks simultaneously and react to problems quickly
- Translate concepts and directions into practical solutions
- Analytical
- Collaborative
- Good communication skills
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund