Full Stack BI Developer

Jul 8, 2021

Experience and Qualifications:

  • At least 3-4 years IT qualification
  • Microsoft certification (MCSA/MSCE/Azure MCA Related) highly beneficial
  • At least 3-5 years experience in BI development
  • Exposure to the full BI development life cycle
  • SSRS, SSIS and SSAS, MS SQL Server, Azure Cloud Experience beneficial
  • Power BI QlikView experience to analyse data and report conclusions
  • Data warehouse development experience
  • Understanding of insurance / accounting principles will be highly beneficial
  • Knowledge of building core end-to-end business intelligence solutions
  • Communication, requirements gathering and interpretation
  • Intensive troubleshooting knowledge
  • Development experience with relational database structures, multi-dimensional database, and data warehouse design architecture
  • Mobile deployment of business intelligence experience is desired
  • Experience with T-SQL
  • Must be able to develop, maintain, review and explain data models
  • Development experience with Microsoft BI stack (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, SSMS)

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Develop Data & Analytics solutions using Microsoft Stack technologies including
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2019 for On-Prem Datawarehouse development
  • Azure Synapse Analytics for Cloud Data Warehouse Development
  • Azure Data Factory and SQL Server Integration Services for ETL and ETL Processes
  • SQL Server Analysis Services for Data Modelling
  • Power BI for dashboarding and advanced reporting solutions
  • Participate in the analysis, design, development, troubleshooting and support of the enterprise reporting and analytics platform
  • Design, construct, test and implement reporting, visualization, and dashboard processes that present reporting at summary level with functionality to drill down into detail
  • Integrate with diverse source systems (including but not limited to: In-House, Vendor-based, On-prem and Cloud-based, and Office 365)
  • Work with DevOps team and participate in testing of all database-related changes and application updates
  • Responsible for the day-to-day database development/administrative tasks which include the development of queries, views, and other database schema objects
  • Lead role in establishing data management best practices to ensure data accuracy and quality
  • Maintain data model schema, hierarchy within data warehouse, and reporting systems
  • Contribute to business continuity documentation through Azure DevOps
  • Applying database tuning techniques to improve the performance of current solutions

Competencies:

  • Manage multiple tasks simultaneously and react to problems quickly
  • Translate concepts and directions into practical solutions
  • Analytical
  • Collaborative
  • Good communication skills

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position