IT Support Technician

Well established IT Company is looking for an IT Support Technician based in Durban

Essential Competencies

A minimum of 3 years’ working experience as an IT Support Technician and directly supporting end-users, both face-to-face and remotely

A minimum of 3 years’ experience troubleshooting and upgrading desktop / workstation and server hardware

A minimum of 3 years’ experience installing, maintaining, and supporting corporate network environments (LAN & WAN)

Comprehensive knowledge of Windows and Apple operating systems

Experience troubleshooting and setting up mobile devices, especially those on the Android and iOS platforms

Windows Server and SBS operating systems

Microsoft Office 365 and Azure experience

Microsoft Office application suite

Advanced networking – routers, access points, switches & firewalls

VPN and WAN setup / support

Microsoft Exchange Server

Experience having worked with a helpdesk ticketing system such as OTRS, Zendesk & osTicket, Heat, Remedy, etc.

Driver’s license

Advantageous Skills

Other cloud-based technologies

Advanced networking – Firewalls (Mikrotik, Cisco, Juniper, Fortinet)

Linux operating systems

MCSE or equivalent

VMware & Hyper-V

Key Responsibilities

Be accountable for effecting remote and onsite IT support to all internal and external stakeholders in the recording and resolution of all IT support tickets logged and/or calls taken

Provide technical support in terms of hardware, software, systems, and administration

Ensure expected service levels and response times are adhered to

Follow the company processes to effectively escalate matters with effective resolutions

Maintain constant communication with end users, engineers, partners, and third-party service providers on all matters that require technical support

Provide after-hours support on rotation with the team

