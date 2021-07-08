IT Support Technician

Jul 8, 2021

Well established IT Company is looking for an IT Support Technician based in Durban

Essential Competencies

  • A minimum of 3 years’ working experience as an IT Support Technician and directly supporting end-users, both face-to-face and remotely
  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience troubleshooting and upgrading desktop / workstation and server hardware
  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience installing, maintaining, and supporting corporate network environments (LAN & WAN)
  • Comprehensive knowledge of Windows and Apple operating systems
  • Experience troubleshooting and setting up mobile devices, especially those on the Android and iOS platforms
  • Windows Server and SBS operating systems
  • Microsoft Office 365 and Azure experience
  • Microsoft Office application suite
  • Advanced networking – routers, access points, switches & firewalls
  • VPN and WAN setup / support
  • Microsoft Exchange Server
  • Experience having worked with a helpdesk ticketing system such as OTRS, Zendesk & osTicket, Heat, Remedy, etc.
  • Driver’s license

Advantageous Skills

  • Other cloud-based technologies
  • Advanced networking – Firewalls (Mikrotik, Cisco, Juniper, Fortinet)
  • Linux operating systems
  • MCSE or equivalent
  • VMware & Hyper-V

Key Responsibilities

  • Be accountable for effecting remote and onsite IT support to all internal and external stakeholders in the recording and resolution of all IT support tickets logged and/or calls taken
  • Provide technical support in terms of hardware, software, systems, and administration
  • Ensure expected service levels and response times are adhered to
  • Follow the company processes to effectively escalate matters with effective resolutions
  • Maintain constant communication with end users, engineers, partners, and third-party service providers on all matters that require technical support
  • Provide after-hours support on rotation with the team

Desired Skills:

  • IT Support Technician
  • Windows and Apple operating systems
  • Android
  • iOS platforms
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

