Well established IT Company is looking for an IT Support Technician based in Durban
Essential Competencies
- A minimum of 3 years’ working experience as an IT Support Technician and directly supporting end-users, both face-to-face and remotely
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience troubleshooting and upgrading desktop / workstation and server hardware
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience installing, maintaining, and supporting corporate network environments (LAN & WAN)
- Comprehensive knowledge of Windows and Apple operating systems
- Experience troubleshooting and setting up mobile devices, especially those on the Android and iOS platforms
- Windows Server and SBS operating systems
- Microsoft Office 365 and Azure experience
- Microsoft Office application suite
- Advanced networking – routers, access points, switches & firewalls
- VPN and WAN setup / support
- Microsoft Exchange Server
- Experience having worked with a helpdesk ticketing system such as OTRS, Zendesk & osTicket, Heat, Remedy, etc.
- Driver’s license
Advantageous Skills
- Other cloud-based technologies
- Advanced networking – Firewalls (Mikrotik, Cisco, Juniper, Fortinet)
- Linux operating systems
- MCSE or equivalent
- VMware & Hyper-V
Key Responsibilities
- Be accountable for effecting remote and onsite IT support to all internal and external stakeholders in the recording and resolution of all IT support tickets logged and/or calls taken
- Provide technical support in terms of hardware, software, systems, and administration
- Ensure expected service levels and response times are adhered to
- Follow the company processes to effectively escalate matters with effective resolutions
- Maintain constant communication with end users, engineers, partners, and third-party service providers on all matters that require technical support
- Provide after-hours support on rotation with the team
