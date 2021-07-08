Java Developer (PTA) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A rapidly evolving Pretoria-based Software Specialist in satellite imaging & intelligence seeks the coding expertise of a Java Developer to design solutions for global software with integrity and passion. Your core role will include Java backend work, Java frontend development and Image Processing. You must possess a Bachelors Degree in Engineering/Computer Science from an accredited university with Math as a subject (Non-Negotiable), 3-7+ years Software Development experience and solid Java skills. Any Spring framework experience will prove beneficial. If you enjoy working on your own and can handle different technical aspects of a project. i.e., not just coding according to a provided spec, but designing components, selecting technologies and solving problems (challenging but lots of fun), then APPLY NOW!DUTIES:

Software Development in a variety of languages and environments but primarily focused on Backend & Front-end development Desktop, server & cloud environments Java client & server development TypeScript/JavaScript Spring & Spring Boot Others as might be required from time to time

Software Development on the Maltego platform and other products.

System design and architecture.

Use new languages and research new technologies as may be required from time to time.

Code reviews, training and assistance to more junior team members.

Software maintenance, bug fixing and 3rd level support.

Design and user documentation.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Bachelors Degree in Engineering or Computer Science from a reputable university. (Maths as a subject Non-Negotiable)

Experience/Skills –

3-7+ Years Software Development experience (we are open to varying levels of experience).

Solid Java experience required.

Spring framework experience a plus.

ATTRIBUTES:

Should like building things, solving difficult problems, engineering complex but elegant systems.

