Natural Developer (Adabas)

Our Financial Services client is currently seeking an experienced Natural Adabas Developer to join them in Johannesburg.
This is a 6-month contract position with the possibility of going permanent.
Key Performance Areas:
Natural system coding
- Develop and maintain customized programs and reports for the Natural environment (Operations, Finance, Sales, and Exco)
- Maintain and enhance the natural front-end usability and functionality.
- Develop and maintain automation of key processes between TCPS and Banks
- Change Control process and Time logging
- Integration to front end systems (MSMQ, Ftp)
ADABAS
- Database designs enhancements and maintenance
Requirements:
- Min 5 years’ experience in Natural Adabas Development
- Natural for Windows platform experience would be beneficial
Salary: R60 000 – R80 000 per Month
Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- ADABAS
- Natural
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric