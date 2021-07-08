Natural Developer (Adabas)

Jul 8, 2021

Our Financial Services client is currently seeking an experienced Natural Adabas Developer to join them in Johannesburg.

This is a 6-month contract position with the possibility of going permanent.

Key Performance Areas:
Natural system coding

  • Develop and maintain customized programs and reports for the Natural environment (Operations, Finance, Sales, and Exco)
  • Maintain and enhance the natural front-end usability and functionality.
  • Develop and maintain automation of key processes between TCPS and Banks
  • Change Control process and Time logging
  • Integration to front end systems (MSMQ, Ftp)

ADABAS

  • Database designs enhancements and maintenance

Requirements:

  • Min 5 years’ experience in Natural Adabas Development
  • Natural for Windows platform experience would be beneficial

Salary: R60 000 – R80 000 per Month

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • ADABAS
  • Natural

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

