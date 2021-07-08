Natural Developer (Adabas)

Our Financial Services client is currently seeking an experienced Natural Adabas Developer to join them in Johannesburg.

This is a 6-month contract position with the possibility of going permanent.

Key Performance Areas:

Natural system coding

Develop and maintain customized programs and reports for the Natural environment (Operations, Finance, Sales, and Exco)

Maintain and enhance the natural front-end usability and functionality.

Develop and maintain automation of key processes between TCPS and Banks

Change Control process and Time logging

Integration to front end systems (MSMQ, Ftp)

ADABAS

Database designs enhancements and maintenance

Requirements:

Min 5 years’ experience in Natural Adabas Development

Natural for Windows platform experience would be beneficial

Salary: R60 000 – R80 000 per Month

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

ADABAS

Natural

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

