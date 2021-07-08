Open Systems and SQL Senior Systems Engineer at P3M Projects

We are looking for a Open Systems and SQL (SYST) – Senior Systems Engineer with the following:

Must be from a financial or banking institute

Minimum education is BSc Information System and Computer Science

Minimum 8 Years relevant experience

Extensive Linux product Stack experience

Extensive Microsoft product stack experience

Understanding of Nutanix Technologies

Scripting and automation

Desired Skills:

Linux

SQL

Systems

Automation

Scripting

Nutanix

Information Systems

Engineer

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

