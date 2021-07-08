Open Systems and SQL Senior Systems Engineer at P3M Projects

We are looking for a Open Systems and SQL (SYST) – Senior Systems Engineer with the following:
- Must be from a financial or banking institute
- Minimum education is BSc Information System and Computer Science
- Minimum 8 Years relevant experience
- Extensive Linux product Stack experience
- Extensive Microsoft product stack experience
- Understanding of Nutanix Technologies
- Scripting and automation
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- SQL
- Systems
- Automation
- Scripting
- Nutanix
- Information Systems
- Engineer
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years