Open Systems and SQL Senior Systems Engineer at P3M Projects

Jul 8, 2021

We are looking for a Open Systems and SQL (SYST) – Senior Systems Engineer with the following:

  • Must be from a financial or banking institute
  • Minimum education is BSc Information System and Computer Science
  • Minimum 8 Years relevant experience
  • Extensive Linux product Stack experience
  • Extensive Microsoft product stack experience
  • Understanding of Nutanix Technologies
  • Scripting and automation

Desired Skills:

  • Linux
  • SQL
  • Systems
  • Automation
  • Scripting
  • Nutanix
  • Information Systems
  • Engineer

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

