Scrum Master

We are looking for a Scrum Master to coordinato=e and coach our Software Development team for a 6 month contract. The person needs to be based in Cape Town .

Put simply, youll be our go-to person for applying scrum to produce high-quality work. Scrum Master duties include managing timelines, resolving problems and coaching team members on Agile methodologies.

Ultimately, youll help create self-organizing teams that are flexible and fully productive during sprints.

You should have excellent knowledge of the Scrum framework, with all its artifacts and techniques. Youll also need the ability to coordinate people and projects (occasionally facilitating changes) with your mind set on deliverables. If youre a strong communicator, a capable leader and yourre invested in Agile frameworks, wed like to meet you.

Requirements

Experience in a scrum master role

Familiarity with software development

Excellent knowledge of Scrum techniques and artifacts (such as definition of done, user stories, automated testing, backlog refinement)

Good knowledge of other Agile frameworks

Excellent communication and servant leadership skills

Problem-solving and conflict-resolution ability

Outstanding organizational skills

Degree in Computer Science, Business or similar field

Scrum master certification is a plus

Please email me directly with regards to queries or to submit your CV [Email Address Removed]

