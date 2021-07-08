Scrum Master

We are looking for a Scrum Master to join our Cape Town based team on a contract basis. We are ideally looking for someone based in Cape Town, but well also consider someone who can work remotely, if youre open to a new opportunity, please get in contact ?

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT/ Scrum Qualifications

Location: Cape Town or remote

Level: Strong intermediate Senior

Contract position

Youll be working with multiple Teams

Good communication skills and high organizational and ownership capacity.

Ability to drive delivery through the facilitation of the teams enablement is the aim. A servant leader, championing the Agile principles, values and practices.

Accountable for the teams infrastructure (resourcing, planning, monitoring, reporting) as well as health (team dynamics, motivation, transparency).

Facilitate Agile ceremonies: daily stand-ups, sprint planning (including effort sizing), sprint retrospectives

Maintain scrum board (TFS experience is advantageous), Product backlog, Sprint backlog

Optimise teams work focus

Ensure SDLC governances and best practice are complied with

Liaise with Product Owner and Clients around priorities, backlog grooming, sprint themes, delivery approaches, resourcing.

Reporting

Someone with previous Project Management experience will also be considered.

Someone from a BI BA or Development environment/ background is a bonus.

Someone comfortable in the Software Development space

