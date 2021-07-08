Scrum Master

We are looking for a Scrum Master to join our Cape Town based team on a contract basis. We are ideally looking for someone based in Cape Town, but well also consider someone who can work remotely, if youre open to a new opportunity, please get in contact ?

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT/ Scrum Qualifications

Location: Cape Town or remote

Level: Strong intermediate Senior

Contract position

  • Youll be working with multiple Teams
  • Good communication skills and high organizational and ownership capacity.
  • Ability to drive delivery through the facilitation of the teams enablement is the aim. A servant leader, championing the Agile principles, values and practices.
  • Accountable for the teams infrastructure (resourcing, planning, monitoring, reporting) as well as health (team dynamics, motivation, transparency).
  • Facilitate Agile ceremonies: daily stand-ups, sprint planning (including effort sizing), sprint retrospectives
  • Maintain scrum board (TFS experience is advantageous), Product backlog, Sprint backlog
  • Optimise teams work focus
  • Ensure SDLC governances and best practice are complied with
  • Liaise with Product Owner and Clients around priorities, backlog grooming, sprint themes, delivery approaches, resourcing.
  • Reporting
  • Someone with previous Project Management experience will also be considered.
  • Someone from a BI BA or Development environment/ background is a bonus.
  • Someone comfortable in the Software Development space

