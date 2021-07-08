We are looking for a Scrum Master to join our Cape Town based team on a contract basis. We are ideally looking for someone based in Cape Town, but well also consider someone who can work remotely, if youre open to a new opportunity, please get in contact ?
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT/ Scrum Qualifications
Location: Cape Town or remote
Level: Strong intermediate Senior
Contract position
- Youll be working with multiple Teams
- Good communication skills and high organizational and ownership capacity.
- Ability to drive delivery through the facilitation of the teams enablement is the aim. A servant leader, championing the Agile principles, values and practices.
- Accountable for the teams infrastructure (resourcing, planning, monitoring, reporting) as well as health (team dynamics, motivation, transparency).
- Facilitate Agile ceremonies: daily stand-ups, sprint planning (including effort sizing), sprint retrospectives
- Maintain scrum board (TFS experience is advantageous), Product backlog, Sprint backlog
- Optimise teams work focus
- Ensure SDLC governances and best practice are complied with
- Liaise with Product Owner and Clients around priorities, backlog grooming, sprint themes, delivery approaches, resourcing.
- Reporting
- Someone with previous Project Management experience will also be considered.
- Someone from a BI BA or Development environment/ background is a bonus.
- Someone comfortable in the Software Development space