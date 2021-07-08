Senior C# Developer (7 years Solid C# Experience) at Fourier Recruitment

Jul 8, 2021

My client in Midrand is looking for a Senior C# Developer to join their team. Finding simple and innovative solutions to problems and make a design from this.Special requirements:

  • Must be willing to work after hours.
  • Must be willing to put in extra time when needed on a project
  • Must have his own transport
  • Assist in the development of documentation of user requirements for a project in conjunction with the User, Business and Architect
  • Assist in the development of a project plan for a product/project in conjunction with user, project office , business analyst and architect
  • Research and development of new technologies to be used by the development team
  • Develop Windows based solutions for the product/project
  • Develop web based solutions for the product/project in conjunction with other developers
  • Assist in the testing and stabilizing of the product/project in conjunction with the user and business analyst
  • Development of the product/project to the environment

Minimum Requirements

  • Tertiary Diploma or Degree in Computer Science
  • At least 7 years development experience
  • At least 7 years C# development experience
  • At least 7 years Microsoft SQL Development experience

Essentials

  • 7+ years T-SQL programming experience
  • 7+ years of C# programming experience
  • Thorough knowledge of Microsoft development tools

Advantageous

  • UML experience
  • Knowledge of Agile and Kanban

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

