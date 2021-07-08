Senior C# Developer (7 years Solid C# Experience) at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Midrand is looking for a Senior C# Developer to join their team. Finding simple and innovative solutions to problems and make a design from this.Special requirements:

Must be willing to work after hours.

Must be willing to put in extra time when needed on a project

Must have his own transport

Assist in the development of documentation of user requirements for a project in conjunction with the User, Business and Architect

Assist in the development of a project plan for a product/project in conjunction with user, project office , business analyst and architect

Research and development of new technologies to be used by the development team

Develop Windows based solutions for the product/project

Develop web based solutions for the product/project in conjunction with other developers

Assist in the testing and stabilizing of the product/project in conjunction with the user and business analyst

Development of the product/project to the environment

Minimum Requirements

Tertiary Diploma or Degree in Computer Science

At least 7 years development experience

At least 7 years C# development experience

At least 7 years Microsoft SQL Development experience

Essentials

7+ years T-SQL programming experience

7+ years of C# programming experience

Thorough knowledge of Microsoft development tools

Advantageous

UML experience

Knowledge of Agile and Kanban

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

