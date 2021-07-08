Senior C# Developer (7 years Solid C# Experience) at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Midrand is looking for a Senior C# Developer to join their team. Finding simple and innovative solutions to problems and make a design from this.Special requirements:
- Must be willing to work after hours.
- Must be willing to put in extra time when needed on a project
- Must have his own transport
- Assist in the development of documentation of user requirements for a project in conjunction with the User, Business and Architect
- Assist in the development of a project plan for a product/project in conjunction with user, project office , business analyst and architect
- Research and development of new technologies to be used by the development team
- Develop Windows based solutions for the product/project
- Develop web based solutions for the product/project in conjunction with other developers
- Assist in the testing and stabilizing of the product/project in conjunction with the user and business analyst
- Development of the product/project to the environment
Minimum Requirements
- Tertiary Diploma or Degree in Computer Science
- At least 7 years development experience
- At least 7 years C# development experience
- At least 7 years Microsoft SQL Development experience
Essentials
- 7+ years T-SQL programming experience
- 7+ years of C# programming experience
- Thorough knowledge of Microsoft development tools
Advantageous
- UML experience
- Knowledge of Agile and Kanban
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund