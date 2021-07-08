Senior Front End Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Combine the art of design & programming as the next Senior Front End Developer sought by a fast-paced Marketing and Support Services provider in the E-Commerce industry to work on exciting projects. Your role will entail translating UI/UX design & wireframes to code that will produce visual elements of the application, ensuring world-class experiences to delight users and transform business. You will require 5+ years Front End experience, advanced CSS/SASS, Grunt/Gulp, NPM/Bower, HTML, JavaScript, Angular & AngularJS, WordPress, RxJS, PHP, be able to crop, resize, or perform small adjustments on an image & Responsive/Adaptive development for web and mobile [URL Removed] new user-facing features with a focus on responsive solutions. Front-end development through reusable, testable code and libraries. Detailed documentation of all developed code and its day-to-day processes. Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs. Optimise application for maximum speed and scalability. Assure that all user input is validated before submitting to back-end. Ongoing evaluation and optimisation of systems. Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders. Development of personal skill set in-line with industry trends to meet company objectives. Grow the Front-end team. Operate as a Senior in the team by providing input, training and guidance to other members of the team. REQUIREMENTS: 5+ Years experience in Front-end Web Development.

Advanced CSS / SASS essential.

Front-end build tools (e.g. Grunt / Gulp).

Front-end dependency management (e.g. NPM / Bower).

HTML and CSS.

JavaScript Programming Fundamentals.

Excellent understanding of AngularJS and Angular.

WordPress.

Good understanding of Reactive Programming RxJS (Reactive Extensions for JavaScript).

Basic competence with PHP and its surrounding technologies.

Responsive/adaptive development for web and mobile experience.

Basic knowledge of image authoring tools, to be able to crop, resize, or perform small adjustments on an image.

Proficient understanding of cross-browser and mobile compatibility issues and ways to work around them.

Code versioning tools, such as Git.

Proficient understanding of cross-browser and mobile compatibility issues and ways to work around them.

Code versioning tools, such as Git.

Familiar with tools such as as-as Gimp or Photoshop is a plus.