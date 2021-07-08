Senior Network Administrator Durbanville R25000 – R38000 per month

Senior Network Administrator

Durbanville

R25,000 – R38,000 per month

ICT Company seeks a Senior Network Administrator. Own car and valid drivers license, English and Afrikaans, Microsoft Certifications -MCSE and 10 + years’ IT experience

You will be responsible and accountable for managing the company’s infrastructure and

production environment, to ensure optimal performance, high availability, and cost-effectiveness of all IT

production systems and services.

You will be responsible for I.T Infrastructure, IT security management, Maintain records and statistics, Administer IT site infrastructure, Liaise with users with regard to IT matters, Provide feedback and reports, Administer help desk/problem handling system, and Configuration management

Technical Experience Needed:

Thorough advanced Windows server configuration and troubleshooting knowledge

Experienced troubleshooting using monitoring toolsets (e.g. Zabbix)

Good configuration and troubleshooting knowledge of backup solutions (Veeam,)

Excellent virtualization knowledge and experience, including high availability and replication using Hyper-V

Good knowledge of network topologies, routing, and NAT

Solid understanding of MS Exchange and Office365

Knowledge and working experience with firewalls and endpoint security solutions

Knowledge and working experience with cloud platform technologies

Administration and troubleshooting on Linux platforms

Experience troubleshooting infrastructure supporting third party applications

Knowledge and working experience using PowerShell

Knowledge and working experience VOIP/Asterisk

Knowledge and working experience with PFsense, Fortigate

Knowledge and working experience with OpenVPN

Good working experience in a SQL environment

Knowledge and working experience with the Zoho Stack

Please email updated CV and relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Network

Administration

senior network admin

