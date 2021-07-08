Senior Network Administrator Durbanville R25000 – R38000 per month

Senior Network Administrator
Durbanville
R25,000 – R38,000 per month
ICT Company seeks a Senior Network Administrator. Own car and valid drivers license, English and Afrikaans, Microsoft Certifications -MCSE and 10 + years’ IT experience
You will be responsible and accountable for managing the company’s infrastructure and
production environment, to ensure optimal performance, high availability, and cost-effectiveness of all IT
production systems and services.
You will be responsible for I.T Infrastructure, IT security management, Maintain records and statistics, Administer IT site infrastructure, Liaise with users with regard to IT matters, Provide feedback and reports, Administer help desk/problem handling system, and Configuration management
Technical Experience Needed:
Thorough advanced Windows server configuration and troubleshooting knowledge
Experienced troubleshooting using monitoring toolsets (e.g. Zabbix)
Good configuration and troubleshooting knowledge of backup solutions (Veeam,)
Excellent virtualization knowledge and experience, including high availability and replication using Hyper-V
Good knowledge of network topologies, routing, and NAT
Solid understanding of MS Exchange and Office365
Knowledge and working experience with firewalls and endpoint security solutions
Knowledge and working experience with cloud platform technologies
Administration and troubleshooting on Linux platforms
Experience troubleshooting infrastructure supporting third party applications
Knowledge and working experience using PowerShell
Knowledge and working experience VOIP/Asterisk
Knowledge and working experience with PFsense, Fortigate
Knowledge and working experience with OpenVPN
Good working experience in a SQL environment
Knowledge and working experience with the Zoho Stack
Desired Skills:
- Network
- Administration
- senior network admin