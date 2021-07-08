Senior Network / Systems Engineer

Jul 8, 2021

Well established IT Company is looking for a Senior Network / Systems Engineer based in Durban

Purpose of the Role

  • Managing, maintaining, supporting, and upgrading our ISP and client servers and network infrastructure

Essential Competencies

  • Advanced server systems administration (Linux / Unix)
  • Advanced networking – routing, switching, firewalling and general IP networking experience
  • Advanced DNS administration
  • VMware, HyperV, ESXi and related
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience installing, maintaining and supporting a corporate / ISP infrastructure environment.
  • A minimum of 5 years’ working experience as an IT support technician and directly supporting end-users, both face-to-face and remotely
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience installing, maintaining and supporting corporate network environments (LAN & WAN)
  • VPN and WAN setup / support
  • In depth understanding of BGP, OSPF, MPLS, VOIP, VPN
  • CCNA / CCNP (or equivalent)
  • SAN / NAS technologies
  • Driver’s license

Advantageous Skills

  • Mail server experience (Postfix, Sendmail, Exim, Antispam/Antivirus, DNSBL, SMTP protocol & general mail routing)
  • Wireless networking
  • LAMP stack
  • Mikrotik
  • BGP, OSPF, MPLS, VOIP, VPN
  • PHP & WordPress admin
  • Veeam
  • Fortinet
  • Microsoft Office 365 and Azure experience
  • Experience with helpdesk ticketing systems such as OTRS, Zendesk & osTicket, Heat, Remedy, etc.
  • Microsoft certifications, including MCSA-O365 and MS900/MD101/MS101/MS500
  • Microsoft Azure certifications in AZ103/AZ300/AZ500

Key Responsibilities

  • Maintenance of our ISP network and hosting environment, including mail, DNS, firewall, web and all virtual server environments.
  • Effective involvement in projects and the rollout of solutions to clients.
  • Support and maintenance of custom in-house applications.
  • Managing the integrity of the network, server deployment, and security.
  • Be accountable for effecting remote and onsite IT support to all internal and external stakeholders in the recording and resolution of all IT support tickets logged and/or calls taken
  • Provide technical support in terms of hardware, software, systems and administration
  • Ensure expected service levels and response times are adhered to
  • Follow the company processes to effectively escalate matters with effective resolutions
  • Maintain constant communication with end users, engineers, partners and third-party service providers on all matters that require technical support
  • Provide after-hours support on rotation with the team
  • Create, oversee and test security measures (e.g. access authentication and disaster recovery)
  • Build and document network management and telemetry road maps for infrastructure and services
  • Integrate network management platforms into the Microsoft cloud for new and existing technologies
  • Experience in workload deployments to public clouds: Amazon, Azure, etc.
  • Architecture and design of fault tolerant systems

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Engineer
  • Network
  • Vmware
  • Hyper-V

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position