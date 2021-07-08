Software developer in Test

- Minimum 5 years professional experience developing in Java or other programming languages
- A thorough understanding of computer architecture, operating systems, and data structures
- Exposure to Object-Oriented Design (OOD) concepts
- Excellent oral and written communications skills
- Experience in an Agile and Scrum environment
- Experience testing Web/Mobile and Back-End services
- Exposure to microservice architectures
- Experience with Bash and MS PowerShell
- Experience using Git
- Experience with Continuous Integration systems (e.g., Jenkins, Bitrise, GitLab, AzureDevops)
- Experience with service virtualization or mocking tools such as WireMock
- Ability to display and convey thought leadership within your area of expertise
- Willingness to grow skills in Test Environment Provisioning, IaC and configuration using technologies like Terraform, Ansible, Kubernetes, GCP, or AWS
Desired Skills:
- Testing Automation
- SDET
- Selenium
- Mobile Testing
- Testing Technology
- SoapUI
- Selenium WebDriver
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Offer remote work
Great company culture and leadership
Offer medical aid, pension
Bonuses
yearly increases