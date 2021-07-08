Software developer in Test

Jul 8, 2021

  • Minimum 5 years professional experience developing in Java or other programming languages
  • A thorough understanding of computer architecture, operating systems, and data structures
  • Exposure to Object-Oriented Design (OOD) concepts
  • Excellent oral and written communications skills
  • Experience in an Agile and Scrum environment
  • Experience testing Web/Mobile and Back-End services
  • Exposure to microservice architectures
  • Experience with Bash and MS PowerShell
  • Experience using Git
  • Experience with Continuous Integration systems (e.g., Jenkins, Bitrise, GitLab, AzureDevops)
  • Experience with service virtualization or mocking tools such as WireMock
  • Ability to display and convey thought leadership within your area of expertise
  • Willingness to grow skills in Test Environment Provisioning, IaC and configuration using technologies like Terraform, Ansible, Kubernetes, GCP, or AWS

Desired Skills:

  • Testing Automation
  • SDET
  • Selenium
  • Mobile Testing
  • Testing Technology
  • SoapUI
  • Selenium WebDriver

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Offer remote work
Great company culture and leadership
Offer medical aid, pension
Bonuses
yearly increases

