System Administrator

Knowledge, skills and experience:
-
Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines;
-
Strong knowledge of Windows Server operating system (Server 2012 and R2);
- In-depth knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN and SAN;
- Knowledge of Security patch installation process on server environment;
- Hyper V – Virtualisation experience essential;
- High availability clusters experience essential;
- Active-active storage experience essential;
- Exchange and active directory a necessity;
- Data centre management experience an advantage;
- PCI compliancy knowledge an advantage;
- Experience in Cisco switch, router and firewall configurations essential;
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
Education:
-
Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training;
-
MCITP qualification;
- CCNA Qualification beneficial.
Desired Skills:
- MCSE
- MCITP
- Windows Server 2012
- LAN
- SAN
- HyperV
- Exchange
- Active Directory