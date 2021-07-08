System Administrator

Jul 8, 2021

Knowledge, skills and experience:

  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines;

  • Strong knowledge of Windows Server operating system (Server 2012 and R2);

  • In-depth knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN and SAN;
  • Knowledge of Security patch installation process on server environment;
  • Hyper V – Virtualisation experience essential;
  • High availability clusters experience essential;
  • Active-active storage experience essential;
  • Exchange and active directory a necessity;
  • Data centre management experience an advantage;
  • PCI compliancy knowledge an advantage;
  • Experience in Cisco switch, router and firewall configurations essential;
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Education:

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training;

  • MCITP qualification;

  • CCNA Qualification beneficial.

Desired Skills:

  • MCSE
  • MCITP
  • Windows Server 2012
  • LAN
  • SAN
  • HyperV
  • Exchange
  • Active Directory

