Systems Engineer

Systems Engineer (IT Tools)

Cape Town, permanent

Purpose of the Job

To assist the Team Lead in the IT Tools Team with support, engineering and administration of all current and future application and infrastructure monitoring tool sets used by the company. The candidate will be responsible for Administration and Support of Enterprise Systems Management Tools, Incident Management and Vendor Management.

Job Objectives

Administration and Support of Enterprise Systems Management Tools

Perform change assessments, attend change control boards, provide or perform required change documentation and procedures.

Plan installation, upgrades, configuration, development and testing of Enterprise Systems Management Tools.

Assist in the creationupdating of Enterprise Systems Management Tools documentation.

Incident Management

Logged Incidents must be attended to and resolved within agreed Service Level Agreement (SLA).

Take ownership of problems and manage problem to resolution.

Log Incidents to various vendors and 3rd parties.

Vendor Management

Liaise and Manage 3rd party vendors to perform installations, upgrades or to resolve logged incidents.

Ensure the vendor provides the relative feedback to queries or requests as per the agreed SLA.

Manage available Vendor hours as per support contract.

Qualifications

Grade 12

3-5 years Industry certification: CCNA, Linux Server Administration, Windows Server Administration

Experience

3-5 years’ experience supporting large user enterprise environments

3-5 years Systems Administration

Desirable:

3-5 years Understanding of the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) principles

3-5 years Extensive Experience providing Spectrum administration and customization

3-5 years Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting

Knowledge and Skills

5-10 years Ability to ascertain information about current organizational processes and how to go about organizing and improving IT Service Management practices based on the feedback

Desirable:

3-5 years Excellent CA Tool product knowledge

3-5 years Good Understanding a working knowledge of Systems Administration (Windows & Linux servers)

3-5 years Scripting experience: PowerShell, Bash, Perl within and outside of the Enterprise Management Systems

Desired Skills:

System Administration

Perl

Bash

Powershell

Root Cause Analysis

Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

