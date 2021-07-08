Systems Engineer (IT Tools)
Cape Town, permanent
Purpose of the Job
To assist the Team Lead in the IT Tools Team with support, engineering and administration of all current and future application and infrastructure monitoring tool sets used by the company. The candidate will be responsible for Administration and Support of Enterprise Systems Management Tools, Incident Management and Vendor Management.
Job Objectives
Administration and Support of Enterprise Systems Management Tools
- Perform change assessments, attend change control boards, provide or perform required change documentation and procedures.
- Plan installation, upgrades, configuration, development and testing of Enterprise Systems Management Tools.
- Assist in the creationupdating of Enterprise Systems Management Tools documentation.
Incident Management
- Logged Incidents must be attended to and resolved within agreed Service Level Agreement (SLA).
- Take ownership of problems and manage problem to resolution.
- Log Incidents to various vendors and 3rd parties.
Vendor Management
- Liaise and Manage 3rd party vendors to perform installations, upgrades or to resolve logged incidents.
- Ensure the vendor provides the relative feedback to queries or requests as per the agreed SLA.
- Manage available Vendor hours as per support contract.
Qualifications
- Grade 12
- 3-5 years Industry certification: CCNA, Linux Server Administration, Windows Server Administration
Experience
- 3-5 years’ experience supporting large user enterprise environments
- 3-5 years Systems Administration
Desirable:
- 3-5 years Understanding of the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) principles
- 3-5 years Extensive Experience providing Spectrum administration and customization
- 3-5 years Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting
Knowledge and Skills
- 5-10 years Ability to ascertain information about current organizational processes and how to go about organizing and improving IT Service Management practices based on the feedback
Desirable:
- 3-5 years Excellent CA Tool product knowledge
- 3-5 years Good Understanding a working knowledge of Systems Administration (Windows & Linux servers)
- 3-5 years Scripting experience: PowerShell, Bash, Perl within and outside of the Enterprise Management Systems
Desired Skills:
- System Administration
- Perl
- Bash
- Powershell
- Root Cause Analysis
- Troubleshooting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate