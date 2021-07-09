- BCom (Informatics) or BSc (software engineering) or equivalent qualification
- BA qualification (FTI, CBAP IIBA) or similar
- Previous exposure to development environment in an insurance company
- Experience in writing technical and end user documentation
- Understanding of IT systems development environment
- Understanding of the SDLC
- Knowledge and experience in Visio modelling tool, Aris or similar
- Documentation existing and to-be business processes
- At least 2 years experience as a business analyst
- Experience with following an Agile methodology
Responsibilities and work output:
- Analyse, model and improve business and system processes in order to implement a business solution
- Facilitate workshops to define user requirements, create use cases and document user requirements
- Defining business processes
- Translate business level processes into workflow processes where required
- Generate relevant documentation (business requirements and functional specifications)
Competencies:
- Analytical and conceptual thinking
- Good verbal and writing skills
- Good communication skills at all levels
- Ability to operate in a mixed business and IT environment
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund