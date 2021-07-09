Business Intelligence Business Analyst

Are you looking for a role that is to empower and enable the business to make good commercial decisions, by offering insights and impactful metrics gleaned from the rich and varied pools of data at you disposal?? This is the career for you !

Key Accountabilities

Data Guru

This is a get your hands dirty role which requires a willingness to immerse yourself in multiple

bodies of data from internal and external sources and functional units

In-so-doing, you will develop an unparalleled understanding of how different components of the

business uses data; and how that data can best be utilized to create further value.

Analysis

With data as your primary and most powerful tool, you will be able to conduct in-depth and

complex analyses

You will test various hypotheses, and make sense out of the relationship and interdependencies

between various data points.

Develop appropriate metrics and measures on this information for analysis and interpretation

Consistently produce business insight that answers key business questions

Solution Design

Implement solutions that deliver on business requirements.

Provide recommendations which allows business to make valuable commercial decisions

Behaviours

We are purpose-led business which places substantial emphasis on truly living our values. Fitting in to the

culture of the team is as important to us as doing the job well. You belong here if you value:

Ownership: You do what you say you will do and take pride in your work

Collaboration: You prioritise teamwork and engage with all stakeholders and role players with openly

and frequently. You place a high value on diversity of opinions and perspectives

Empathy: You value honesty, and can confidently give and receive candid feedback knowing its a key

ingredient for growth.

Evolution: You constantly ask how things could be made better and value the Agile approach of create,

test, adapt

Critical Skills & Experience

Essential

Relevant Bachelors degree / Diploma

5 +years experience as a Data Guru with a Commercial Bent

Experience with either R or Python is essential !

Proven track record in building relationship with various business stakeholders, translating

business their requirements and designing & drafting functional specifications

Data Warehouse Methodologies

BI Best Practice

Data Analysis

Data Governance

Financial systems and procedures

Data visualisation

Data Product Life Cycle

Desirable

Business Information Business Analysis experience in a finance/banking environment, with specific

exposure to a credit environment.

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix

