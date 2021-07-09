Business Intelligence Business Analyst

Are you looking for a role that is to empower and enable the business to make good commercial decisions, by offering insights and impactful metrics gleaned from the rich and varied pools of data at you disposal?? This is the career for you !
Key Accountabilities
Data Guru
This is a get your hands dirty role which requires a willingness to immerse yourself in multiple
bodies of data from internal and external sources and functional units
In-so-doing, you will develop an unparalleled understanding of how different components of the
business uses data; and how that data can best be utilized to create further value.
Analysis
With data as your primary and most powerful tool, you will be able to conduct in-depth and
complex analyses
You will test various hypotheses, and make sense out of the relationship and interdependencies
between various data points.
Develop appropriate metrics and measures on this information for analysis and interpretation
Consistently produce business insight that answers key business questions
Solution Design
Implement solutions that deliver on business requirements.
Provide recommendations which allows business to make valuable commercial decisions
Behaviours
We are purpose-led business which places substantial emphasis on truly living our values. Fitting in to the
culture of the team is as important to us as doing the job well. You belong here if you value:
Ownership: You do what you say you will do and take pride in your work
Collaboration: You prioritise teamwork and engage with all stakeholders and role players with openly
and frequently. You place a high value on diversity of opinions and perspectives
Empathy: You value honesty, and can confidently give and receive candid feedback knowing its a key
ingredient for growth.
Evolution: You constantly ask how things could be made better and value the Agile approach of create,
test, adapt
Critical Skills & Experience
Essential
Relevant Bachelors degree / Diploma
5 +years experience as a Data Guru with a Commercial Bent
Experience with either R or Python is essential !
Proven track record in building relationship with various business stakeholders, translating
business their requirements and designing & drafting functional specifications
Data Warehouse Methodologies
BI Best Practice
Data Analysis
Data Governance
Financial systems and procedures
Data visualisation
Data Product Life Cycle
Desirable
Business Information Business Analysis experience in a finance/banking environment, with specific
exposure to a credit environment.
Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix