Dev Ops Engineer at O’Brien Recruitment

A well-established company based in Brackenfell, Cape Town is looking to employ an experienced DevOps Engineer to assist the Team Lead in the IT Tools Team with support, engineering and administration of DevSecOps tools used by IT. The candidate will be responsible for providing engineering and administration on DevSecOps tools as well as on other Software Development Lifecycle tools. The candidate will be part of a team of engineers and administrators, supporting assigned systems, applications, and associated technologies in the enterprise.

Education

Grade 12 Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or Diploma in Software Engineering or equivalent

Desirable:

Industry Certification: Jenkins Certification

Industry Certification: Any AWS or Azure Certification

Experience

5 – 10 years Experience in IT, IT operations, and/or software development environment

3 – 5 years Extensive Experience using one or more of these DevOps platforms, such as Azure DevOps, AWS CodePipelines, Gitlab, Jenkins and/or Bitbucket for DevSecOps pipeline orchestrations

3 – 5 years Experience managing development activities and proficiency in applying the SDLC and DevOps principles

3 – 5 years Experience with Atlassian Stack (Jira, Bitbucket)

3 – 5 years Experience with other DevSecOps tools and plugins(Such as SonarQube, Apache Maven, ANT, Azure DevOps)

3 – 5 years Experience using Terraform for infrastructure provisioning.

3 – 5 years Experience in a cloud-based environment (AWS and Azure)

3 – 5 years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices from Agile, Waterfall

Knowledge and skills

Good Understanding and Working knowledge of a collection SDLC tools

Understanding of SDLC methodologies; Agile; Waterfall; DevOps

Proficiency in configuring the Jenkins platform, implementing pipelines, and integration with other DevSecOps tools and Cloud providers

Experience using Terraform for infrastructure provisioning

