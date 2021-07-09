Front-end Developer (JavaScript) – Menlyn Pretoria – R450k per annum at E-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking for not just a job, but a career? Do you want to work for an organisation that values your expertise and gives you the freedom to be innovative and forward-thinking?

An innovative team has an awesome opportunity for a multi skilled Front-end JavaScript Developer to join their marketing team. The successful person will be responsible for building the ‘client-side’ of their web applications.

It’s an opportunity that will keep you a step ahead in the development space, APPLY TODAY!!

Requirements for the environment that is Java, Openshift and Docker friendly:

JavaScript

CSS

Jquery

HTML

Reference Number for this position is SM53335 which is a permanent position based in Pretoria Menlyn area offering a cost to company of between R400k to R450k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sifiso on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

