Full Stack Developer (Strong Back End) at Fourier Recruitment

Client in Silverlakes is looking for a developer with atleast 2 years min experience in solid Back end Developer. Also willing to do Front end Development. Remote work is allowed but will need to be at the office for the first few weeks to work to find feet.

Strong back end development

Do front end development

Debugging, troubleshooting and maintenance on Software

Must be willing to work in a team

Minimum Requirements

ASP.NET MVC 4, 5

ASP.NET Core 3

ASP.NET 5

C# .NET Framework

MSSQL Server and SSRS Reporting

Windows Forms

HTML, CSS, JavaScript

Knowledge of AngularJS & Angular 9 and later. (Not crucial but preferred)

Knowledgeable with debugging, troubleshooting and maintenance of software

Must be able to work in a team

