Full Stack Developer (Strong Back End) at Fourier Recruitment

Client in Silverlakes is looking for a developer with atleast 2 years min experience in solid Back end Developer. Also willing to do Front end Development. Remote work is allowed but will need to be at the office for the first few weeks to work to find feet.
- Strong back end development
- Do front end development
- Debugging, troubleshooting and maintenance on Software
- Must be willing to work in a team
Minimum Requirements
- ASP.NET MVC 4, 5
- ASP.NET Core 3
- ASP.NET 5
- C# .NET Framework
- MSSQL Server and SSRS Reporting
- Windows Forms
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript
- Knowledge of AngularJS & Angular 9 and later. (Not crucial but preferred)
- Knowledgeable with debugging, troubleshooting and maintenance of software
- Must be able to work in a team