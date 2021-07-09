Head Network Support at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Minimum Requirements:
- Three year Bachelor’s in Computer Science or Information Technology or related field coupled with 6 years specific experience in building resilience RCP/IP networks including firewall and VPN technologies, Gigabit networking, performance/fault monitoring, Application switches, specific security technologies including Fortinet,In depth knowledge of Microsoft Windows server, In depth knowledge of messaging (Design, Security and Administration),in depth knowledge of messaging (Ms Exchange,Archiving,Unified Communications).
Duties:
- The Head of Network Services is responsible for the planning,design,implementation,organising and operation of the University’s ICT infrastructure
- Analyses the needs of departments and faculties/schools and establishes priorities for network design and implementation to develop ne and/or modify the University’s network
- Assist in developing and implementing campus wide network security policies