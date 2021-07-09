Java Developer with Devops

Looking for a Java DevOps developer to develop features for a Remote Gaming Platform. Looking for talented individuals with a passion for software development and a strong drive for self-improvement and knowledge sharing.
The ideal candidate is proficient in Java, but also happy to work on solutions in Ansible, Python, node.js , bash scripts and other languages.
Besides that its very welcomed if you are a motivated Java developer with a flexible mindset, able to work in different contexts, occasionally learning and using different programming languages. You strive to deliver high quality, readable and testable code.
If you proactively seek out areas of inefficiency within the scope of the role, taking action to make continuous
Skills:
- Build tools, such as Maven and Git
- CI/CD pipelines GoCD/Gitlab
- Configuration Management and Deployment tools, preferably Ansible
- Database Design
- Docker and Kubernetes
- Familiarity with performance testing tools (Jmeter)
- RESTful services
- Server-side core Java development
- Spring Framework / Spring Boot
- Testing good practices: both unit and integration testing
Responsibilities
- Collaborate effectively with other team members
- Work with your own initiative and are accountable for your deliverables, within the teams guidelines
- Can estimate and agree deadlines, and deliver work within these whilst communicating impediments early
- Embrace best software engineering practices and tools; TDD, CI, SOLID etc
- Understanding of software development life-cycle, Agile software design principles and build processes
- Track your progress and time spent using the supplied administrative tools in order to accurately measure the effectiveness of your own estimations.
Requirements
- Java Development (4 + year experience)
- Unit Testing / Test Driven Development
- Spring Framework / Spring Boot
- GIT
- Rest Web Services
- JPA / Hibernate
- Database Design and Performance
- Microservices / Strong Modular Design
Please send your updated CV and skills Matrix