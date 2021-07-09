Java Developer with Devops

Looking for a Java DevOps developer to develop features for a Remote Gaming Platform. Looking for talented individuals with a passion for software development and a strong drive for self-improvement and knowledge sharing.

The ideal candidate is proficient in Java, but also happy to work on solutions in Ansible, Python, node.js , bash scripts and other languages.

Besides that its very welcomed if you are a motivated Java developer with a flexible mindset, able to work in different contexts, occasionally learning and using different programming languages. You strive to deliver high quality, readable and testable code.

If you proactively seek out areas of inefficiency within the scope of the role, taking action to make continuous

Skills:

Build tools, such as Maven and Git

CI/CD pipelines GoCD/Gitlab

Configuration Management and Deployment tools, preferably Ansible

Database Design

Docker and Kubernetes

Familiarity with performance testing tools (Jmeter)

RESTful services

Server-side core Java development

Spring Framework / Spring Boot

Testing good practices: both unit and integration testing

Responsibilities

Collaborate effectively with other team members

Work with your own initiative and are accountable for your deliverables, within the teams guidelines

Can estimate and agree deadlines, and deliver work within these whilst communicating impediments early

Embrace best software engineering practices and tools; TDD, CI, SOLID etc

Understanding of software development life-cycle, Agile software design principles and build processes

Track your progress and time spent using the supplied administrative tools in order to accurately measure the effectiveness of your own estimations.

Requirements

Java Development (4 + year experience)

Unit Testing / Test Driven Development

Spring Framework / Spring Boot

GIT

Rest Web Services

JPA / Hibernate

Database Design and Performance

Microservices / Strong Modular Design

