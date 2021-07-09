Junior IT Technician

Our client based in Durban is looking to employ a Junior I.T. Technician as soon as possible

This candidate will be working alongside Senior I.T. Technicians and will assist them with their day-to-day duties.

Job Description

IT Technician duties and responsibilities:

  • Installation of PC hardware
  • Check and maintain computer hardware such as mouses and keyboards
  • Install, configure and manage software and their functions according to specifications
  • Develop and maintain local networks
  • Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems
  • Troubleshoot to identify and resolve problems in a timely manner
  • Maintain records/logs of repairs and fixes
  • Maintain hardware and software inventory
  • Maintain expenses
  • Identify computer or network equipment shortages and place orders when necessary

Minimum Requirements

  • A+
  • N+
  • Security Systems
  • Any qualification in I.T. will be to your advantage
  • Must be able to work on Microsoft products (example: Office 360)
  • Clear Credit and Criminal Record
  • Technical Minded and able to work with all sorts of clients, also upsell your companies products and services
  • Must be able to function within a team and on their own

Desired Skills:

  • PC installation
  • Printers installation
  • Computer troubleshooting
  • WAN management
  • PC maintenance
  • Microsoft Operating Systems
  • A+ Certified
  • Hardware troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position