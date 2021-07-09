Junior IT Technician

Our client based in Durban is looking to employ a Junior I.T. Technician as soon as possible
This candidate will be working alongside Senior I.T. Technicians and will assist them with their day-to-day duties.
Job Description
IT Technician duties and responsibilities:
- Installation of PC hardware
- Check and maintain computer hardware such as mouses and keyboards
- Install, configure and manage software and their functions according to specifications
- Develop and maintain local networks
- Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems
- Troubleshoot to identify and resolve problems in a timely manner
- Maintain records/logs of repairs and fixes
- Maintain hardware and software inventory
- Maintain expenses
- Identify computer or network equipment shortages and place orders when necessary
Minimum Requirements
- A+
- N+
- Security Systems
- Any qualification in I.T. will be to your advantage
- Must be able to work on Microsoft products (example: Office 360)
- Clear Credit and Criminal Record
- Technical Minded and able to work with all sorts of clients, also upsell your companies products and services
- Must be able to function within a team and on their own
Desired Skills:
- PC installation
- Printers installation
- Computer troubleshooting
- WAN management
- PC maintenance
- Microsoft Operating Systems
- A+ Certified
- Hardware troubleshooting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma