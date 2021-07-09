Mid. to Senior JAVA Developer – (work remotely)

YOU WILL BE ABLE TO WORK REMOTELY!
THE WORK YOU NEED TO DELIVER
- Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code
- Translate application specifications and use cases into functional applications
- Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications
- Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems
- Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization
- Prepare and produce releases of software components
- Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting
these for architectural review
- Maintenance: Ensure all errors are resolved correctly and resolution documented; eliminate
reoccurrence of errors; provide support to operations and support team
- Collaborate with team members and stakeholders
- Co-design and contribute to overall team objectives and successes
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Attention to detail
- Analytical mindset and good problem solving skills
EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS
- BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject
- Minimum 5 years work experience
- Proven hands-on Software Development
- Proven work in Java development
- Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.
- Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)
- Spring Framework
- Developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT,Spring MVC)
Web services
- Experience with test-driven development
- Enterprise Java development experience.
- SpringBoot experience an advantage.
- Git, Gradle and other DevOps tools experience an advantage.
- Experience or interest with user interface designSOAP
Design patterns and their value
OO knowledge
Spring Core
Camel
Hibernate
Web services
Jboss
Ansible
Desired Skills:
- java
- Spring Core
- Python
- web services
- java development
- SOAP
About The Employer:
YOU WILL BE ABLE TO WORK REMOTELY:
We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable,
enterprise-grade applications.
You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications.
Responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing
expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.