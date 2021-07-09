Mid. to Senior JAVA Developer – (work remotely)

YOU WILL BE ABLE TO WORK REMOTELY!

THE WORK YOU NEED TO DELIVER

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code

Translate application specifications and use cases into functional applications

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems

Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization

Prepare and produce releases of software components

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting

these for architectural review

Maintenance: Ensure all errors are resolved correctly and resolution documented; eliminate

reoccurrence of errors; provide support to operations and support team

Collaborate with team members and stakeholders

Co-design and contribute to overall team objectives and successes

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED

Ability to work as part of a team

Attention to detail

Analytical mindset and good problem solving skills

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject

Minimum 5 years work experience

Proven hands-on Software Development

Proven work in Java development

Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.

Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)

Spring Framework

Developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT,Spring MVC)

Web services

Experience with test-driven development

Enterprise Java development experience.

SpringBoot experience an advantage.

Git, Gradle and other DevOps tools experience an advantage.

Experience or interest with user interface designSOAP

Design patterns and their value

OO knowledge

Spring Core

Camel

Hibernate



Jboss

Ansible

Desired Skills:

java

Spring Core

Python



java development

SOAP

About The Employer:

We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable,

enterprise-grade applications.

You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications.

Responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing

expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

