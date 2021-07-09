Mid. to Senior JAVA Developer – (work remotely)

Jul 9, 2021

YOU WILL BE ABLE TO WORK REMOTELY!

THE WORK YOU NEED TO DELIVER

  • Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code
  • Translate application specifications and use cases into functional applications
  • Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications
  • Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems
  • Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization
  • Prepare and produce releases of software components
  • Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting

these for architectural review

  • Maintenance: Ensure all errors are resolved correctly and resolution documented; eliminate

reoccurrence of errors; provide support to operations and support team

  • Collaborate with team members and stakeholders
  • Co-design and contribute to overall team objectives and successes

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED

  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Attention to detail
  • Analytical mindset and good problem solving skills

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

  • BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject
  • Minimum 5 years work experience
  • Proven hands-on Software Development
  • Proven work in Java development
  • Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.
  • Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)
  • Spring Framework
  • Developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT,Spring MVC)
    Web services
  • Experience with test-driven development
  • Enterprise Java development experience.
  • SpringBoot experience an advantage.
  • Git, Gradle and other DevOps tools experience an advantage.
  • Experience or interest with user interface designSOAP
    Design patterns and their value
    OO knowledge
    Spring Core
    Camel
    Hibernate
    Jboss
    Ansible

Desired Skills:

  • java
  • Spring Core
  • Python
  • web services
  • java development
  • SOAP

About The Employer:

We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable,
enterprise-grade applications.
You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications.
Responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing
expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

