Senior Desktop Support Technician

Jul 9, 2021

  • Grade 12
  • Accredited MCITP or equivalent certification
  • Minimum 4 years experience in a Desktop Support environment
  • Advanced Understanding of Office 365 Suite and environment
  • Willingness to continuous learning and understand Office 365 capabilities, plans, service descriptions and features
  • Understanding of cloud technologies and migrating on-prem to the cloud
  • Motivated and organized with customer oriented and service focus
  • Able to work independently without direct supervision
  • Attention to detail and ability to work under pressure
  • Good administration and time-management skills.
  • Own transport
  • Willing to work overtime and standby occasionally.

Responsibilities:

  • Set-up and install workstations
  • Identify computer hardware and software problems
  • Fix computer hardware and software problems
  • Complete administrative records as required
  • Manage Office 365 licenses, subscriptions and user management; increase engagement with Office 365

Learn more/Apply for this position