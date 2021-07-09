Senior Frontend Developer – Pretoria – Permanent – R1.1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A well-known sporting industry is seeking a Senior Frontend Developer to join their dynamic team.

In this role you are required to write clean, maintainable, efficient, robust, highly scalable, reusable, secure and high performing application components, and services as per the required specifications. You will be expected to design front-end architecture with architectural guidelines in mind, turn business requirements into technical designs, decipher information architecture and visual designs and turn them into front-end code as well as develop front-end code that integrates with back-end interfaces

Requirements:

Degree in IT/Computer Science

6+ years’ of experience

Experience on Angular, React, Vue and related JS Frameworks and Libraries

Strong knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, responsive design, single page applications

Reference Number for this position is SJ53358. This is a Permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

