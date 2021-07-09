Senior Game Developer/ Typescript / Javascript Dev

A Senior Game Developer at this big player in the industry , plays a crucial part of the creation of their awesome games. You will be working in a team that is responsible for taking the game from a concept stage to a finished game, optimized for both desktop and mobile devices.
Not only will you write structured, testable quality code but you will also support thier graphics and FX artists with implementing and coding art and graphical effects.
Work in small agile teams consisting of a game designer, sound designer, producer, QA, artists and of course game developers
Develop games in Javascript and TypeScript. They are rendered using WebGl or Canvas2d rendering systems. To give the players the best experience, a lot of effort is put in optimizing games for all platforms, both regarding file size and performance.
The Team
The development team consists of a team leader, two Java developers, two Javascript
developers, two quality assurance specialists, a game designer, and a mathematician. The team
will interact with the product owner, a development manager, a technical architect, and to some
extent with creative team members.
Your Tasks
Upgrading current game core framework
Participation in the design process for new features in the new games framework
Implementing new features in the game framework with focus on performance,
maintainability, and quality
Create reusable code and libraries for future use
Implementing new games in games framework
Code Reviews of new features implemented by other developers
Working in a team in an agile environment
Qualifications and Experience
+5 years of prior experience of software development as employee or contractor
+2 years experience working in the iGaming industry ( Ideally )
Experience developing slot engines ( preferred )
Experience working with graphically performance-heavy web applications and games
Working experience with JavaScript, TypeScript, or similar
Working experience with any JavaScript based game engines, like PIXI, Phaser or similar
Interest in computer graphics programming, animations and effects
Good communication skills to explain technical requirements to the game designer and
producer
Experience with client-server integrations
Understanding of GIT, good practices for version control, artefact versioning, branching
model, webpack, and node package manager
We also value
Experience with hardware-accelerated 3D techniques
Experience working with TDD and automated testing techniques
Experience with CI/CD
Experience with JIRA
Interest in code quality practices
Any other creative skill, from sound design to 3D modelling
Please send your updated CV and skills Matrix .