Senior Game Developer/ Typescript / Javascript Dev

A Senior Game Developer at this big player in the industry , plays a crucial part of the creation of their awesome games. You will be working in a team that is responsible for taking the game from a concept stage to a finished game, optimized for both desktop and mobile devices.

Not only will you write structured, testable quality code but you will also support thier graphics and FX artists with implementing and coding art and graphical effects.

Work in small agile teams consisting of a game designer, sound designer, producer, QA, artists and of course game developers

Develop games in Javascript and TypeScript. They are rendered using WebGl or Canvas2d rendering systems. To give the players the best experience, a lot of effort is put in optimizing games for all platforms, both regarding file size and performance.

The Team

The development team consists of a team leader, two Java developers, two Javascript

developers, two quality assurance specialists, a game designer, and a mathematician. The team

will interact with the product owner, a development manager, a technical architect, and to some

extent with creative team members.

Your Tasks

Upgrading current game core framework

Participation in the design process for new features in the new games framework

Implementing new features in the game framework with focus on performance,

maintainability, and quality

Create reusable code and libraries for future use

Implementing new games in games framework

Code Reviews of new features implemented by other developers

Working in a team in an agile environment

Qualifications and Experience

+5 years of prior experience of software development as employee or contractor

+2 years experience working in the iGaming industry ( Ideally )

Experience developing slot engines ( preferred )

Experience working with graphically performance-heavy web applications and games

Working experience with JavaScript, TypeScript, or similar

Working experience with any JavaScript based game engines, like PIXI, Phaser or similar

Interest in computer graphics programming, animations and effects

Good communication skills to explain technical requirements to the game designer and

producer

Experience with client-server integrations

Understanding of GIT, good practices for version control, artefact versioning, branching

model, webpack, and node package manager

We also value

Experience with hardware-accelerated 3D techniques

Experience working with TDD and automated testing techniques

Experience with CI/CD

Experience with JIRA

Interest in code quality practices

Any other creative skill, from sound design to 3D modelling

Please send your updated CV and skills Matrix .

