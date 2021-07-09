Senior IT Administrator

Company has an exciting opportunity for a Senior IT Administrator to join the ICT department.

Qualifications & Experience:

MCSE: Cloud Platform and Infrastructure, MCSA: Windows Server

A+, N+, Server+, ITIL V3

NQF Level 6 IT related

NQF Level 7 or higher

CCNA, CCNP, MCSA:SQL

Minimum 5 years in a Corporate IT team managing and maintaining IT infrastructure

Experience in the creation and maintenance of technical documentation, reporting, service and change management requests. Sound knowledge of ITIL principles

Data Analytics, Power-bi reporting and dashboard creation

Advanced knowledge of Windows Server (2008 to 2016)

Managing server virtualization technologies (Microsoft Hyper-V standalone and Failover Clustering, Nutanix, hyper-converged Infrastructure)

Working experience on the entire System Centre Suite (SCCM, SCOM, SCSM, Orchestrator)

Microsoft Exchange (2013 to Exchange Online) setup, administration, and configuration

Group policy design and configuration

Mimecast administration

Skype for business 2015 on premise management

Wireless networking configuration, administration, support, and troubleshooting

LAN / WAN design, configuration, support, and troubleshooting (MPLS, IPSEC, VLAN, subnetting, DHCP, DNS)

Active directory administration

Infrastructure backups (CommVault, Veeam, Redstor, Cibecs, Rubrik)

Strong knowledge and working experience on backend storage solutions

Microsoft System Centre 2016 Suite

Storage solutions

Windows Server 2008 2019

Skype for Business 2015

Skype and Teams online

Office365 and Microsoft Azure (advanced)

Microsoft active directory, DNS, DHCP, GPO

Networking (WAN, LAN, wireless)

Good organisational and time management skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Strong reporting and documentation skills

Knowledge and experience working with the Kanban methodology

Scripting (PowerShell and Visual Basic)

Process automation (System Center Orchestrator, Kofax)

Firewall monitoring and configuration (Palo Alto)

Sound knowledge of IT Security principles

SQL database administration

Attention to detail

Problem solving

Holistic and logical thinking

Disciplined

Flexible/dependable

Proactive personality

Must be a team player

Role Description and Duties:

Delivering services and support in line with the defined National ICT service catalogue

Solving complex infrastructure related incidents

Planning and performing complex system configuration

Ensure service delivery within SLA criteria to resolve and escalate where required

Documenting technical specifications, configurations and processes

Performing daily system monitoring, verifying the integrity and availability of all hardware, server resources, systems and key processes, reviewing system and application event logs, and verifying completion of scheduled jobs such as backups and service-related runbooks

Ensuring all business requests are delivered in the most effective way (reduction in incidents/rework)

Be knowledgeable of and diligently engage within the change management framework to reduce incidents

Continuous improvement to meet the level of required efficiencies and agreed SLA (processes, systems, delivery)

Effective administration of incidents, requests and problem related requirements

Assisting the business to log incidents and requests, entrench and actively share standard process and technical knowledge

Providing related service feedback to the management team and leadership – report/repeat incidents/problem areas/proactive trends

Acting as an escalation point and mentor to junior staff

Executing and maintain proactive capacity and availability management exercises

Daily infrastructure monitoring and follow incident response procedures

