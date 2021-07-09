Company has an exciting opportunity for a Senior IT Administrator to join the ICT department.
Qualifications & Experience:
- MCSE: Cloud Platform and Infrastructure, MCSA: Windows Server
- A+, N+, Server+, ITIL V3
- NQF Level 6 IT related
- NQF Level 7 or higher
- CCNA, CCNP, MCSA:SQL
- Minimum 5 years in a Corporate IT team managing and maintaining IT infrastructure
- Experience in the creation and maintenance of technical documentation, reporting, service and change management requests. Sound knowledge of ITIL principles
- Data Analytics, Power-bi reporting and dashboard creation
- Advanced knowledge of Windows Server (2008 to 2016)
- Managing server virtualization technologies (Microsoft Hyper-V standalone and Failover Clustering, Nutanix, hyper-converged Infrastructure)
- Working experience on the entire System Centre Suite (SCCM, SCOM, SCSM, Orchestrator)
- Microsoft Exchange (2013 to Exchange Online) setup, administration, and configuration
- Group policy design and configuration
- Mimecast administration
- Skype for business 2015 on premise management
- Wireless networking configuration, administration, support, and troubleshooting
- LAN / WAN design, configuration, support, and troubleshooting (MPLS, IPSEC, VLAN, subnetting, DHCP, DNS)
- Active directory administration
- Infrastructure backups (CommVault, Veeam, Redstor, Cibecs, Rubrik)
- Strong knowledge and working experience on backend storage solutions
- Microsoft System Centre 2016 Suite
- Storage solutions
- Windows Server 2008 2019
- Skype for Business 2015
- Skype and Teams online
- Office365 and Microsoft Azure (advanced)
- Microsoft active directory, DNS, DHCP, GPO
- Networking (WAN, LAN, wireless)
- Good organisational and time management skills
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Strong reporting and documentation skills
- Knowledge and experience working with the Kanban methodology
- Scripting (PowerShell and Visual Basic)
- Process automation (System Center Orchestrator, Kofax)
- Firewall monitoring and configuration (Palo Alto)
- Sound knowledge of IT Security principles
- SQL database administration
- Attention to detail
- Problem solving
- Holistic and logical thinking
- Disciplined
- Flexible/dependable
- Proactive personality
- Must be a team player
Role Description and Duties:
- Delivering services and support in line with the defined National ICT service catalogue
- Solving complex infrastructure related incidents
- Planning and performing complex system configuration
- Ensure service delivery within SLA criteria to resolve and escalate where required
- Documenting technical specifications, configurations and processes
- Performing daily system monitoring, verifying the integrity and availability of all hardware, server resources, systems and key processes, reviewing system and application event logs, and verifying completion of scheduled jobs such as backups and service-related runbooks
- Ensuring all business requests are delivered in the most effective way (reduction in incidents/rework)
- Be knowledgeable of and diligently engage within the change management framework to reduce incidents
- Continuous improvement to meet the level of required efficiencies and agreed SLA (processes, systems, delivery)
- Effective administration of incidents, requests and problem related requirements
- Assisting the business to log incidents and requests, entrench and actively share standard process and technical knowledge
- Providing related service feedback to the management team and leadership – report/repeat incidents/problem areas/proactive trends
- Acting as an escalation point and mentor to junior staff
- Executing and maintain proactive capacity and availability management exercises
- Daily infrastructure monitoring and follow incident response procedures