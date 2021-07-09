Senior System Engineer

Main Objective:

Resolving escalated service issues, coaching other engineers to resolutions engineering and implementing complex projects and for maintaining and overseeing the technologies assigned to the team. This role is a key position within the operations department and will be called upon to resolve the highest level technical issues.

The incumbent will be involved in the Omni Channel upgrade, Nutanix Firmware upgrade and Cluster Storage Expansion & Infrastructure Hardware Firmware upgrade.

Requirements (non-negotiable):

BSc Information Systems and Computer Science.

8 years relevant experience.

Extensive experience of Linux product stack & Microsoft product stack.

In-depth understanding of Nutanix Technologies, VMware ESXi Technology Stack, Virtual Infra-structure & Operating System.

Scripting and automation capabilities.

Key Performance Areas:

Optimise infrastructure systems for best possible efficiency and uptime

Technical systems design requirements gather and solutioning

Transform software designs and specification into functioning code

Mentorship

Research & ComplianceRelationship management

Desired Skills:

Nutanix

VMware ESXi Technology Stack

Virtual Infra-structure & Operating System

Scripting

automation

Systems engineering

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

