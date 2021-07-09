Senior Systems Administrator / Engineer

Ready to join a dynamic and interconnected market leader who have self-hosted infrastructure and Cloud. This market – mover and shaker has a predominantly South African IT Environment but also spans Ireland and China, You ready to apply ?
Duties :
- Administer and support core Microsoft, Lnux and VMware technologies
- Monitor and maintain infrastructure health
- Keep infastructure patched and protected
- Provide after-hours support for infrastructure related emergancies
- Interact internally and externally at all levels
- Document and support best practices
Expereince :
- Advanced knowledge of the following : Windows server 2001, 2019 OS, Linux OS
- Previous experience managing large server infrastructure ( multiple ) sites
- Manage Terminal Server installations
- Manage Server Virtualisation technologies such as VMware Server /ESX
- Lan/Wan Networking
- Group Policy design and config.
- Microsoftt IIS adminstration and config.
- Migration of Exchange 2016 to Office 365
- Troubleshoot networking issues
- Troubleshoot VPN, LAN routing , Switching design, configuration and VLANS
Qualifications :
- MCSE ( beneficial )
- Microsoft Azure certification ( beneficial )
- Advanced knowledge of Windows OS 2016 and 2049
- Advance knowledge of Linux ( Debian based preferred )
Please submit your updated CV and skills matrix.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- pension
- Group life and bonus and MORE