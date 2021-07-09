Senior Systems Administrator / Engineer

Ready to join a dynamic and interconnected market leader who have self-hosted infrastructure and Cloud. This market – mover and shaker has a predominantly South African IT Environment but also spans Ireland and China, You ready to apply ?

Duties :

Administer and support core Microsoft, Lnux and VMware technologies

Monitor and maintain infrastructure health

Keep infastructure patched and protected

Provide after-hours support for infrastructure related emergancies

Interact internally and externally at all levels

Document and support best practices

Expereince :

Advanced knowledge of the following : Windows server 2001, 2019 OS, Linux OS

Previous experience managing large server infrastructure ( multiple ) sites

Manage Terminal Server installations

Manage Server Virtualisation technologies such as VMware Server /ESX

Lan/Wan Networking

Group Policy design and config.

Microsoftt IIS adminstration and config.

Migration of Exchange 2016 to Office 365

Troubleshoot networking issues

Troubleshoot VPN, LAN routing , Switching design, configuration and VLANS

Qualifications :

MCSE ( beneficial )

Microsoft Azure certification ( beneficial )

Advanced knowledge of Windows OS 2016 and 2049

Advance knowledge of Linux ( Debian based preferred )

Please submit your updated CV and skills matrix.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension

Group life and bonus and MORE

Learn more/Apply for this position