Senior Systems Administrator / Engineer

Jul 9, 2021

Ready to join a dynamic and interconnected market leader who have self-hosted infrastructure and Cloud. This market – mover and shaker has a predominantly South African IT Environment but also spans Ireland and China, You ready to apply ?

Duties :

  • Administer and support core Microsoft, Lnux and VMware technologies
  • Monitor and maintain infrastructure health
  • Keep infastructure patched and protected
  • Provide after-hours support for infrastructure related emergancies
  • Interact internally and externally at all levels
  • Document and support best practices

Expereince :

  • Advanced knowledge of the following : Windows server 2001, 2019 OS, Linux OS
  • Previous experience managing large server infrastructure ( multiple ) sites
  • Manage Terminal Server installations
  • Manage Server Virtualisation technologies such as VMware Server /ESX
  • Lan/Wan Networking
  • Group Policy design and config.
  • Microsoftt IIS adminstration and config.
  • Migration of Exchange 2016 to Office 365
  • Troubleshoot networking issues
  • Troubleshoot VPN, LAN routing , Switching design, configuration and VLANS

Qualifications :

  • MCSE ( beneficial )
  • Microsoft Azure certification ( beneficial )
  • Advanced knowledge of Windows OS 2016 and 2049
  • Advance knowledge of Linux ( Debian based preferred )

Please submit your updated CV and skills matrix.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • pension
  • Group life and bonus and MORE

