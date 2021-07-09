SYSTEMS ENGINEER

Design, integrat and manage comples syster over their life cycles(this includes, but is not limited to, technological syster and business systersm

Assist in the coordination of various statemeneolder for the design and developmentof systems to ensure the best output.

Colloborate with other professions to ensure high quality deliverables.

Overseas the development of customised software

Assist in end end to end management of featuredevelopment for all feature requests for users across the business, internet and external (client)

Assist in end to end management of feature bugs/defects logged by users across the busiinss, both iternal and external client).

Aid in balancing various aspects of a project, most of them comples issues such as architecture and systems dynamics.

Provide firm and holistic understandig of both the operational and scope a aspects of project.

Coordination of work processes,ptimization methods and risk management tools in the given projects for the succesful accomplishments accordin to the requirements of the [URL Removed] in implementation and runnig of full agile methodology for both new feature requests and feature related bugs/defects.

Qualificatios and Experience BSC Engineer, computer science or equivalent

Please send CV to Rpe – Recruitment and Placement Executives

Desired Skills:

complex systems

design

integrate complex systems

design and development of systems

development of customer software

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position