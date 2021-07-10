Full Stack Developer

Jul 10, 2021

A well established Commercial Bank is looking for an experienced Full Stack Developer to join their fast growing team.

Experience:

Minimum

  • C# or VB.Net
  • SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc).
  • 4 years+ proven solid development experience.
  • Full Stack Development with a focus on the Back End.

Ideal

  • ADO.Net
  • XML
  • .Net
  • WPF
  • XAML
  • WCF
  • ASP.Net / Java Script / HTML / CSS
  • Powershell
  • Web Services
  • Windows Services
  • Windows Forms Applications

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

Learn more/Apply for this position