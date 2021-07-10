Performance Tester – Expert / Specialist

Jul 10, 2021

Consulting Opportunity: Currently remote – will return onsite to Clients once Covid Restrictions have been lifted. Clients are based throughout Gauteng area.

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

  • Responsible for designing, implementing, and supporting performance testing systems and strategies.
  • Responsible for developing and executing formal PERFORMANCE test plans to ensure the delivery of quality software applications. Involved in test planning, writing test cases/scripts, test case automation, PERFORMANCE test execution and analysis of PERFORMANCE test results.

Qualifications

  • ISTQB
  • Degree/Honours in Computer Science

Experience & Skills (NON-Negotiable)

  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience working within Financial Industry.
  • Minimum of 5 years in a Performance Testing role.
  • Minimum of 5 years non-functional testing experience.
  • Minimum of 1 – 2 years function testing experience.
  • Extensive Technical skills in JAVA Platform/Systems testing.
  • Must have a strong/very good understanding.
  • JAVA Testing Skills required:
  • Opensource Tools.
  • Java based testing.
  • Must understand JAVA concepts.
  • Testing Skills must be over and above average.
  • Scripting
  • Basic Understanding of System Architecture.
  • CSS and XPath Selectors.
  • Understanding User Behaviour.
  • A Good Problem Solver is a Good Performance TestingExpert!
  • Must have Agile Concepts and exposure to Agile and KANBAN.
  • Experience working in a Scrum driven environment.
  • Experience working in a Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) driven environment.
  • Also including:
  • Test Driven Development (TDD)
  • Acceptance Driven Development (ATDD)

Technical Skills:

  • Experience and strong knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
  • JavaScript

  • Level required: Development & Automation Scripts Development for testing purposes.

  • SQL Scripting – interpret Database

  • Strong understanding and experience on Databases
  • API Automation / Testing
  • API Testing preferably – Automation
  • Web Automation
  • API automation
  • Web API Automation
  • Mobile Automation
  • Performance Testing Tools:
  • Load Testing
  • Stress Testing
  • Endurance Testing
  • Volume Testing
  • Scalability Testing
  • Applications:
  • Mobile devices & Mobile Applications – testing home loans applications, etc
  • Mobile testing skills:
  • Karate (Karate is an open-source general-purpose test-automation framework that can script calls to HTTP endpoints and assert that the JSON or XML responses are as expected).
  • Rest Assure
  • Appreciate non-functional testing.
  • Performance testing. You should know what it is all about and why and when it is needed.
  • Be accountable for testing, example take ownership of type of testing to perform etc. “For this application we would need to do Performance Testing.

Desired Skills:

  • Performance testing
  • Performance Testing EXPERT
  • JAVA Testing Skills
  • Opensource Tools
  • JAVA based Testing
  • JAVA concepts
  • Test Driven Development (TDD)
  • Behaviour Driven Development (BDD)
  • Acceptance Driven Development (ATDD)
  • SQL Scripting
  • API Testing
  • API Automation Testing
  • WEB Automation
  • API Automation
  • Mobile automation
  • Load testing
  • Stress Testing
  • Endurance Testing
  • Volume Testing
  • Scalability Testing
  • Mobile Devices Testing
  • Mobile Application Testing
  • non-Functional Testing
  • Functional Testing
  • Karate
  • Rest Assure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

International Company – Consulting Services

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • Pension
  • Provident

