Performance Tester – Expert / Specialist

Consulting Opportunity: Currently remote – will return onsite to Clients once Covid Restrictions have been lifted. Clients are based throughout Gauteng area.
JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- Responsible for designing, implementing, and supporting performance testing systems and strategies.
- Responsible for developing and executing formal PERFORMANCE test plans to ensure the delivery of quality software applications. Involved in test planning, writing test cases/scripts, test case automation, PERFORMANCE test execution and analysis of PERFORMANCE test results.
Qualifications
- ISTQB
- Degree/Honours in Computer Science
Experience & Skills (NON-Negotiable)
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience working within Financial Industry.
- Minimum of 5 years in a Performance Testing role.
- Minimum of 5 years non-functional testing experience.
- Minimum of 1 – 2 years function testing experience.
- Extensive Technical skills in JAVA Platform/Systems testing.
- Must have a strong/very good understanding.
- JAVA Testing Skills required:
- Opensource Tools.
- Java based testing.
- Must understand JAVA concepts.
- Testing Skills must be over and above average.
- Scripting
- Basic Understanding of System Architecture.
- CSS and XPath Selectors.
- Understanding User Behaviour.
- A Good Problem Solver is a Good Performance TestingExpert!
- Must have Agile Concepts and exposure to Agile and KANBAN.
- Experience working in a Scrum driven environment.
- Experience working in a Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) driven environment.
- Also including:
- Test Driven Development (TDD)
- Acceptance Driven Development (ATDD)
Technical Skills:
- Experience and strong knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
- JavaScript
-
Level required: Development & Automation Scripts Development for testing purposes.
-
SQL Scripting – interpret Database
- Strong understanding and experience on Databases
- API Automation / Testing
- API Testing preferably – Automation
- Web Automation
- API automation
- Web API Automation
- Mobile Automation
- Performance Testing Tools:
- Load Testing
- Stress Testing
- Endurance Testing
- Volume Testing
- Scalability Testing
- Applications:
- Mobile devices & Mobile Applications – testing home loans applications, etc
- Mobile testing skills:
- Karate (Karate is an open-source general-purpose test-automation framework that can script calls to HTTP endpoints and assert that the JSON or XML responses are as expected).
- Rest Assure
- Appreciate non-functional testing.
- Performance testing. You should know what it is all about and why and when it is needed.
- Be accountable for testing, example take ownership of type of testing to perform etc. “For this application we would need to do Performance Testing.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
International Company – Consulting Services
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- Pension
- Provident