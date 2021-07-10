Performance Tester – Expert / Specialist

Consulting Opportunity: Currently remote – will return onsite to Clients once Covid Restrictions have been lifted. Clients are based throughout Gauteng area.

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

Responsible for designing, implementing, and supporting performance testing systems and strategies.

Responsible for developing and executing formal PERFORMANCE test plans to ensure the delivery of quality software applications. Involved in test planning, writing test cases/scripts, test case automation, PERFORMANCE test execution and analysis of PERFORMANCE test results.

Qualifications

ISTQB

Degree/Honours in Computer Science

Experience & Skills (NON-Negotiable)

Minimum of 2 years’ experience working within Financial Industry.

Minimum of 5 years in a Performance Testing role.

Minimum of 5 years non-functional testing experience.

Minimum of 1 – 2 years function testing experience.

Extensive Technical skills in JAVA Platform/Systems testing.

Must have a strong/very good understanding.

JAVA Testing Skills required:

Opensource Tools.

Java based testing.

Must understand JAVA concepts.

Testing Skills must be over and above average.

Scripting

Basic Understanding of System Architecture.

CSS and XPath Selectors.

Understanding User Behaviour.

A Good Problem Solver is a Good Performance TestingExpert!

Must have Agile Concepts and exposure to Agile and KANBAN.

Experience working in a Scrum driven environment.

Experience working in a Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) driven environment.

Also including:

Test Driven Development (TDD)

Acceptance Driven Development (ATDD)

Technical Skills:

Experience and strong knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)

JavaScript

Level required: Development & Automation Scripts Development for testing purposes.

SQL Scripting – interpret Database

Strong understanding and experience on Databases

API Automation / Testing

API Testing preferably – Automation

Web Automation

API automation

Web API Automation

Mobile Automation

Performance Testing Tools:

Load Testing

Stress Testing

Endurance Testing

Volume Testing

Scalability Testing

Applications:

Mobile devices & Mobile Applications – testing home loans applications, etc

Mobile testing skills:

Karate (Karate is an open-source general-purpose test-automation framework that can script calls to HTTP endpoints and assert that the JSON or XML responses are as expected).

Rest Assure

Appreciate non-functional testing.

Performance testing. You should know what it is all about and why and when it is needed.

Be accountable for testing, example take ownership of type of testing to perform etc. “For this application we would need to do Performance Testing.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

International Company – Consulting Services

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

Pension

Provident

